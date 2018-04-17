Today in 5 Lines

During an interview on ABC’s The View , adult-film star Stormy Daniels released a sketch of the man she claims threatened her to “leave Trump alone” in 2011.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley announced that his office may have discovered evidence of criminal wrongdoing by state Governor Eric Greitens, who denied the allegations.

Representative Charlie Dent said he will resign from Congress “in the coming weeks,” after announcing in December that he would not seek reelection in 2018.

Justice Neil Gorsuch sided with the Supreme Court’s four liberal justices to strike down a law that allowed the government to deport immigrants who have been convicted of crimes.

During a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump said North and South Korea have his “blessing” to discuss the end of their 68-year war.

Today on The Atlantic

More Sean News: Sean Hannity denies that Michael Cohen was his lawyer, but Rosie Gray reports that the Fox News host has used the legal services of two other lawyers with close links to Trump.

Who’s Who?: To understand what happens next in the Michael Cohen case, here are all the people you need to know about. (Natasha Bertrand)

The Sanctions That Never Came: The White House’s backpedaling on new sanctions against Russia reveals a broader policy battle churning within the administration. (Krishnadev Calamur)

The Oldest Trick in the Book: One of the easiest ways to hack America’s democratic institutions is through racism, writes Vann R. Newkirk II.

What We’re Reading

He’s Doing It Wrong: Jack Shafer argues that former FBI Director James Comey doesn’t seem to realize that his self-righteous posturing in recent television interviews is actually evoking sympathy for Donald Trump. (Politico)

The Blessings of Liberty: Here’s how Liberty University grew into a wildly lucrative online empire. (Alec MacGillis, ProPublica)

Worse Than You Thought?: The National Women’s Law Center calculates that women make 20 percent less than men. A more complete evaluation shows that the disparity is even higher. (Matt Bruenig, People’s Policy Project)

Would Bob Corker Vote for Trump Again?: The Tennessee Republican has been one of President Trump’s harshest critics, but he’s still not sure how to answer that question. (Ben Terris, The Washington Post)

Visualized

How Safe Are San Francisco’s Skyscrapers?: Experts say the city’s building code doesn’t protect the city from earthquakes as much as people think. (Thomas Fuller, Anjali Singhvi, and Josh Williams, The New York Times)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)