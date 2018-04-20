Today in 5 Lines

In a statement, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced plans to introduce legislation to decriminalize marijuana on the federal level, saying his thinking on the issue “has evolved.”

The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit against the Trump campaign, the Russian government, and the WikiLeaks organization, alleging that the three parties conspired to disrupt the 2016 presidential campaign.

Thousands of students across the country participated in school walkouts to protest gun violence on the 19th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

Foster Friess, a major Republican donor, announced that he will run for governor of Wyoming. “It's only going to be one term and I'm going to donate my salary to charities that the people in Wyoming pick,” Friess said.

President Trump will not join Melania Trump in attending Saturday's funeral service for former First Lady Barbara Bush. The White House said he's missing the event “to avoid disruptions” and out of respect for the Bush family and friends.

Today on The Atlantic

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Here Are the Tapes: Posing as a man named “John Barron,” Donald Trump exaggerated his wealth to get onto the Forbes 400 in the late 1980s. (Jonathan Greenberg, The Washington Post)

The Tables Have Turned: President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, has said that he would take a bullet for Trump. Now, Cohen seems to be the one who holds the leverage over Trump. (Maggie Haberman, Sharon LaFraniere, and Danny Hakim, The New York Times)

Bad News for Liberal Democrats: Across the globe, the authoritarian right is on the rise. Why? They’ve plugged into two very powerful currents. (Patrick J. Buchanan, The American Conservative)

Near-Record Profits: Under the new Republican tax plan, six of the biggest Wall Street banks reportedly saved at least $3.59 billion last quarter. (Ken Sweet, Associated Press)

Visualized

Weed Do You Know?: There’s a lot scientists still don’t know about cannabis. Take this quiz to test your own knowledge. (Bonnie Berkowitz and Aaron Steckelberg, The Washington Post)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)