Today in 5 Lines

Today on The Atlantic

The Buck Doesn’t Stop There: Dumping President Trump won’t actually get rid of the GOP’s problems. Here’s why. (Conor Friedersdorf)

Why Do Trump’s Defenders Assume He’s Guilty ?: Allies of the president have made some peculiar comments over the past few days. (David A. Graham)

A Shared Problem: The focus on James Comey, Michael Cohen, and Stormy Daniels might pose a serious threat to Republicans in the midterms, but Trump’s personal dramas could hurt Democrats, too. (Ronald Brownstein)

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘The Fatalist Conceit’: The frustration many liberals feel about President Trump is a byproduct of the left’s unreasonable expectations: They think they can change the country through politics. (Noah Rothman, Commentary)

What Trump Wants You To Know: The president’s public remarks often begin with the phrase “Most people don’t know…” Is he the educator in chief, or is he learning in real time? (Jenna Johnson, The Washington Post)

‘This Is Your Brain on Race’: The arrest of two black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia has prompted protests and social-media backlash. Kyle Smith explains why everyone should calm down. (National Review)

Not a Good Strategy: Several nuclear power plants in the U.S. are about to be shut down in favor of natural gas and cheaper renewable energy. That’s a bad idea. (Ryan Cooper, The Week)

Visualized

The Abortion Wars Are Heating Up: Republican lawmakers across the country are passing unusually strict abortion laws. Here are all the states that have passed abortion restrictions since 2011. (Mary Jordan, The Washington Post)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)