The New York Times reports that at least five officials at the Environmental Protection Agency were reassigned or demoted “after they raised concerns about the spending and management” of the agency’s administrator, Scott Pruitt.

The National Guard in Texas said that the deployment of troops to the U.S.-Mexico border is in “very early planning stages.”

During a tax-reform event in West Virginia, President Trump repeated unsubstantiated claims that voter fraud was a problem in the 2016 presidential election and criticized Democratic Senator Joe Manchin for voting against the GOP tax-reform bill.

Trump told reporters that he didn’t know that his personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, made a $130,000 payment to adult-film actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about an alleged affair.

A total of 309 women from the two major parties have filed paperwork to run for the House, more than any other time in history.

How Do I Talk to My Child About Climate Change?: An environmental reporter grapples with how to explain the issue to her 9-year-old daughter. (Michelle Nijhuis)

The Ghost of Sit-Ins Yet to Come: Adam Harris writes that a weeklong occupation of an administrative building at Howard University may be a harbinger of pushback at other college campuses across the United States.

Freedom in Hungary: In an interview with David Frum, Andras Petho, the leader of one of Hungary’s last remaining media organizations, describes what it’s like to hold an aspiring strongman to account.

Could the Government Fix Facebook?: Here are four reforms being discussed by Congress and federal regulators. (Julia Angwin)

In Case of Emergency: Environmental Protection Agency chief Scott Pruitt reportedly asked to use his vehicle’s lights and sirens to get through traffic in Washington, D.C.—but was told no. (Julianna Goldman, CBS News)

‘The Conscience of Ann Coulter’: The right-wing provocateur might be “wrongheaded, bizarre, and even bigoted,” writes Charles Sykes, but she’s willing to hold Donald Trump accountable. (The Weekly Standard)

Give the People What They Want?: Democrats are becoming more and more radically liberal—but it may not be such a bad thing. (Paul Waldman, The Week)

‘Have You Ever Seen Luxury Like This?’: Even as President Trump has avoided the kinds of public events that were commonplace for his predecessors, he’s sustained one staple of presidential power: throwing a great dinner party. (Nancy Cook, Politico)

‘When Times Get Tough’: This short documentary offers a window into the life of a family threatened to be torn apart by recidivism. (James Burns, The Atlantic)

