Unless reformers can figure out a way to get iron-fisted Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to say “MeToo,” Congress may very well miss its reform moment.

The women of the Senate are confused, annoyed, and frustrated. When the omnibus was being hammered out last month, the widespread assumption was that it would include measures reforming how Congress deals with sexual misbehavior in its own ranks. A bipartisan collection of senators had been negotiating the fine print and, going into the home stretch, most expected some version of it to be included in the massive spending bill. (At least one office had a celebratory press release all ready to roll.) After all, the unruly House had managed to pass its reform legislation in February—unanimously no less. Surely the oh-so-respectable Senate wouldn’t fall behind on such a hot topic, especially with harassment scandals continuing to take down lawmakers (including, most recently, Blake Farenthold and Elizabeth Esty). What senator would want to risk being seen as propping up the existing system, which is universally regarded as an abject disaster?

Mitch McConnell, as it turns out. As Hill reformers are itching to rant about it (though mostly in private), late in the omnibus talks, the Republican leader suddenly turned skittish on harassment legislation. According to three sources with direct knowledge of the negotiations, speaking on condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of the negotiations, McConnell had problems with a provision that would make individual members financially responsible for harassment and discrimination settlements against them. (Currently, members can use taxpayer dollars to handle such unpleasantness.) More specifically, McConnell was said to be more-or-less OK with putting members on the hook for harassment, but discrimination liability was too much for him to swallow. And so the omnibus left the station sans a reform package. When asked about this sticking point (and specifically the harassment vs. discrimination distinction), McConnell’s office sent me a variation on a statement they’d released before: “As you are aware, Leader McConnell supports members being personally, financially liable for sexual misconduct in which they have engaged. There is a bipartisan group that is continuing to work on legislation. I don’t yet have a prediction on when that will be completed.” Note that this does not address matters of discrimination, as opposed to “sexual misconduct.” Related Stories Turning the Hill's 'Me Too' Moment Into Legislation

What's on Congress's Legislative Agenda? As for when the bipartisan group will complete its work, lawmakers aren’t holding their breath. The omnibus was considered by far the best shot at getting any reform adopted, the perfect opportunity to pass a measure quickly and quietly, without endless nattering about which provisions did or did not make the final cut. Now, even reform advocates don’t see a clear way forward, especially with the midterms making McConnell extra skittish about tackling any legislation. Maybe some other vehicle will come up to which they could attach a reform bill. Maybe it could move forward as a stand-alone measure. Maybe it could be “hotlined”—that is, passed by unanimous consent without a bunch of noisy, public debate. But no one seems optimistic about any of these paths. “We don’t have a lot of opportunities,” one Democratic aide lamented.