“Trump gambled that Americans resent each other’s differences more than they cherish their shared democracy. So far that gamble has paid off,” writes David Frum in his new book Trumpocracy.
Along with The Atlantic's global editor Kathy Gilsinan, David joins to explain how President Trump has undermined our most important institutions. What does democracy around the world look like when the leader of the free world shows little use for it himself?
Links
- Trumpocracy (David Frum, 2018)
- “Saudi Crown Prince: Iran's Supreme Leader 'Makes Hitler Look Good'” (Jeffrey Goldberg, April 2, 2018)
- “The Risks to Freedom in Hungary” (David Frum, April 5, 2018)
- “How to Build an Autocracy” (David Frum, March 2017 Issue)
- “Freedom Fights for Survival in Hungary” (David Frum, April 10, 2017)
- “An Exit From Trumpocracy” (David Frum, January 18, 2018)
- “Americans Can't Afford to Grow Used to This” (David Frum, January 9, 2018)
- “Tracking the appearances of “rosy-fingered Dawn” in The Odyssey” (Jason Kottke, kottke.org, April 3, 2018)
- “Strategies of Attainment” (C. Lee Shea, War on the Rocks, April 1, 2018)
David Frum joins Matt, Jeff, and Kathy Gilsinan to discuss how American democracy has fared under President Trump.
