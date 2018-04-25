The scandals are like sediment in the delta of Kanye West. Each new controversy—each paparazzi fight, each “BILL COSBY INNOCENT,” each repackaging of ratty apocalypse couture as expensive fashion, each “multiracial women only” casting call—instead of burying him, only builds up higher and higher until it somehow becomes the very thing that grounds him. It’s worth wondering if, some untold number of years in the future, contemporaries will reflect on West and struggle to remember past the questionable comments and erratic behavior to even recognize his brilliant artistic contributions. The rapper and producer has become a pulsar of nihilism, an object to be followed closely only if one wants to have their faith in humans tested. That’s why his newfound—and loudly tweeted about—admiration of fellow star Donald Trump shouldn’t be all that surprising. West opened up his freshest round of controversy on Twitter this week, after a series of tweets proclaiming what appears to be a rejection of much of the black-activist thought that has been associated with his work, and an embrace of Trump. After reopening his Twitter account earlier this month following a long period of deactivation, it first appeared that Kanye had become a purveyor of scattershot, if banal, self-help maxims and weird stream-of-consciousness thoughts. He was going to write a book—except his tweets were the book, and he wasn’t really writing one. He posted lots of his fashion concepts, including photos of shoes that appear to take their inspiration from lawnchairs and spaceships, or lawnchair spaceships. It was weird, but Kanye West fans handle weird just fine, so long as it’s just weird.

As is the case for most of what West does, he gave little indication of why he composed any of his tweets, or the actual shape and form of the ideas to which he is gesturing. But his tweeting seemed like a slow-rolling “redpill” moment—a term used on the alt-right especially for people who reject certain liberal political sensibilities. Among black personalities especially—as exemplified by Owens—“redpills” reject institutional and structural racism as major political and social forces in America, instead often blaming “victim mentality” and liberal groupthink as the major causative factors for black dysfunction, evidence be damned. He’s also mentioned the fictional “sunken place” from the 2017 film Get Out, indicating he’s at least aware of some criticisms from black users of the site who think he’s gone too far. It’s hard to say definitively if West really had a redpill moment—hey, he loves Hillary too—because his tweets are just so hard to parse at times, but West made most of that parsing irrelevant this afternoon, when he launched into a bizarre tweetstorm about his admiration for Trump. Among the greatest hits is his claim of brotherhood with Trump over their shared “dragon energy:” You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

President Trump reciprocated the admiration just three hours later.