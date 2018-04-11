Updated on April 11 at 9:46 a.m. ET

For months, House Republicans and Democrats alike have traded bets on whether Speaker Paul Ryan would run for reelection. Now, it seems, they have their answer.

At a House Republican conference meeting on Wednesday morning, Ryan informed colleagues that he will not seek reelection in his Wisconsin district, according to multiple House Republican sources. A source with direct knowledge said that Ryan told his staff just before the meeting, at approximately 8:45 a.m. ET.

“I’ve become a Sunday Dad,” Ryan told members in the closed-door meeting, according to two Republicans inside the room. He said that after 20 years in Congress he is anxious to spend more time with his family. Looking “subdued” and “respectful”—as one Republican put it—Ryan added that he’s satisfied with his accomplishments, including tax reform and an increased defense budget.

“Members are thankful to Paul,” one member texted me. “It’s his decision, so everyone seems okay and understanding.”