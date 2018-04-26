During testimony before the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt described a new proposed rule that would require the agency to publish the data behind all studies used to guide clean-air and clean-water regulations. “It seems to me it's common sense that as we do rule making at the agency we base it upon a record, scientific conclusions, that we should be able to see. the data and methodology that actually caused those conclusions,” Pruitt said. “We’re agnostic about who adopts the study.” Related Story Scott Pruitt’s New Rule Could Completely Transform the EPA As my colleague Robinson Meyer wrote earlier this week, the rule threatens to upend the environmental rule-making process. A cynical (and perhaps accurate) reading would be that Pruitt is seeking to sandbag clean-air and -water rules. Even so, taking Pruitt at face value shows the proposed rule fits into a vogue in certain conservative circles for what might be called “DIY Analysis.” It is not a rejection of data per se; it is simply a rejection of expert analysis of that data, partnered with a belief that anyone can, and should, do the analysis themselves. This mindset endorses peer review, but considers anyone who so deems themselves to be a peer. It’s easy to find experts bemoaning the downfall of expertise, but this isn’t that. President Trump has opened new frontiers in a war on facts, but this isn’t that, either. The EPA isn’t abolishing the use of data per se. It’s simply discounting the value of the analysis of that data performed by its own experts, hired and trained for that task, and opening up the information for any takers to re-analyze to their own conclusions.

Jason Zengerle’s essential profile of Devin Nunes, the controversial chair of the House Intelligence Committee, offers another example of this tendency to accept expert fact-gathering but to reject expert analysis. Long before Nunes achieved notoriety for his role in breaking the committee during the Russia investigation, he made a name for himself among colleagues as an amateur sleuth: Nunes could go to great lengths in pursuit of his suspicions. In late 2012, he said he heard from “informants” that Obama administration officials were ignoring evidence in a cache of documents collected from Osama bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, showing that Al Qaeda was much stronger than the administration publicly contended. Nunes took these allegations to the Intelligence Committee’s chairman, Representative Mike Rogers, a Michigan Republican, who in turn questioned intelligence officials. Rogers was satisfied with their answers and told Nunes that he believed that the documents, which were being analyzed by Defense Intelligence Agency officials at Central Command headquarters in Tampa, Fla., revealed nothing quite so significant. Nunes didn’t buy it, and tried to conduct his own search, but came up with nothing else. In other case, he sent a staffer to Germany to interview a drone operator at a U.S. base in Germany who Nunes had heard had footage of the diplomatic outpost in Benghazi, Libya, during a fatal attack on September 11, 2012. As it turned out, the operator hadn’t been involved in Libya at all. Then-committee chair Mike Rogers, a former FBI agent, had little patience for these antics, but, Zengerle wrote, “Nunes was not chastened; instead he grew discouraged that Rogers wasn’t pursuing even more leads.”

Is is no surprise that Nunes has found himself in easy alliance with Trump. The president and his administration have repeatedly exemplified this tendency, in realms besides Pruitt’s new rule. Consider Trump’s reaction to Russian hacking in the election, which was not to discount the evidence that intelligence community had gathered of hacking, but to dispute the conclusion that Russia was behind, preferring to offer his own theory. (“Somebody sitting on their bed that weighs 400 pounds.”) This tendency has persisted since the election. Is it a coincidence that Trump has sidelined the State Department in his pursuit of talks with North Korea, cutting former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson out of the process entirely in favor of CIA Director Mike Pompeo—privileging those who collect intelligence over the recommendations of professional diplomats? Or that Trump then chose Pompeo to replace Tillerson? The Trump administration may represent an apotheosis of the DIY Analysis tendency, but it did not originate it. It exists in the more sophisticated forms of climate-change denialism, for example, which do not argue that temperatures are not rising—after all, the data are incontrovertible—but instead dispute the scientific consensus that it is caused by humans. These sophisticated denialists offer alternative theses, from cyclical climate change to little ice ages. They do not reject the data collected by experts; they simply analyze that data to a different end.