The legislature will have to study the effect of this long-standing practice, while renewed attention to the issue is bringing it out of the shadows.

Congress failed to grapple with many, many important issues in this year’s legislative battles. But when lawmakers at last rammed through the $1.3-trillion budget-busting omnibus last month, they did manage to tuck in a little extra something for themselves. Specifically, the agreement included a 9 percent bump in funding for Senators’ office expenses (staff, travel, mail, office equipment, etc.). Related Story Are Unpaid Internships Barriers to Success for Some Students of Color? Now, as senators would be the first to tell you, senators are very important people with a mound of very important responsibilities on their plates. No doubt, they can think of countless pressing needs on which to spend the additional cash. But one scrappy, not-quite-two-year-old non-profit group, called Pay Our Interns, has popped up to crusade for a very specific usage: paying congressional interns. Don’t roll your eyes! Unpaid Hill internships are not some niche problem burdening only well-heeled, well-connected, sedulously careerist 18-to-24-year-old Mitch McConnell wannabes. Reeking of congressional entitlement and hypocrisy, the current system is a broad-spectrum outrage.

For starters, it is fundamentally elitist. Washington, DC has one of the nation’s highest costs of living. What kind of young person can swing a multi-month internship here with zero financial compensation? Hint: not ones whose families hail from the lower end of the socioeconomic spectrum. This equal-opportunity argument is, in fact, central to Pay Our Interns’ campaign. (Its founder, Carlos Mark Vera, is himself a former Hill intern.) Congressional internships open doors for young people interested in a political career. Surely those advantages should extend beyond affluent kids already drowning in advantages. As Pay Our Interns notes on its website: “A student’s socioeconomic status should not be a barrier to getting real-world work experience.” Translation: Lawmakers can yammer on about the value of diversity and about their desire to help Americans from all backgrounds, but until they stop treating interns like feudal serfs, their applicant pools are going to continue to be about as diverse as a cast-reunion of Beverly Hills 9021. But beyond the questions of diversity and opportunity lie an even more basic offense: Once again, lawmakers have put themselves above the law, explicitly exempting their offices from the rules and regulations they’ve imposed on much of the rest of the nation. When lawmakers passed the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995, which set forth basic wage and labor standards for Hill staff, they made sure to cut interns out of the deal. So while private-sector interns are covered by the Fair Labor Standards Act, congressional ones basically have to rely on the benevolence of their bosses. Increasingly few fields are legally permitted to exploit entry-level laborers quite like Congress.

Making matters worse, since unpaid congressional interns are, by definition, not employees, they do not enjoy the same protections against discrimination and harassment. They are, however, often required to sign strict non-disclosure agreements. It’s as though someone set out to create the perfect petri dish for mistreatment of the Hill’s youngest and most powerless. What could possibly go wrong? Before going any further, it is important to note that not all lawmakers approach interns the same way. Every Hill office is its own mini-fiefdom, and many members choose to compensate at least some of their interns some of the time. Helpfully, Pay Our Interns crunched the data and issued a report last year on who does what. For instance, Senator Heidi Keitkamp and Representative Devin Nunes pay their interns. Representative Elise Stefanik and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer do not. Senator Tim Scott pays his fall and spring interns but not his summer ones, while Senator Tom Carper pays only summer interns. Representative Adam Smith pays one intern per session. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Representative Betty McCollum opt for stipends, as does Senator Jim Inhofe—though only in the summer. Pay rates, of course, vary widely. Senator Bernie Sanders pays interns $15 per hour, while Orrin Hatch’s hourly rate is $7.50. And before you ask: No, lawmakers from the Democratic “mommy party” are not, on the whole, taking better care of their young charges. Republican members are, in fact, significantly more likely to pay interns than are their Democratic counterparts. Not that either team is covering itself in glory. Pay Our Interns found that 51 percent of Republican senators pay interns vs. only 32 percent of Democrats. The numbers are vastly more pathetic in the less posh House, where only 8 percent of Republicans and 3.6 percent of Democrats pay.