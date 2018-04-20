The release of former FBI Director James Comey’s memos detailing his early interactions with Donald Trump are unlikely to harm Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, legal experts say.

“Ordinarily, prosecutors conducting grand-jury investigations need to keep their cards close to the vest. That goes double for obstruction-of-justice investigations. If corrupt witnesses know what evidence and testimony have already been accumulated, they can build a false story around it without fear of contradiction,” said Bruce Green, a former federal prosecutor and a law professor at Fordham. “As far as the Comey memos are concerned, these considerations stopped mattering once so much of their content had leaked.”

On Thursday evening, the Department of Justice complied with demands from Republicans in Congress to turn over Comey’s memos of his interactions with Trump, in which Comey recounts Trump’s preoccupation with allegations that he consorted with sex workers in Moscow, and details an effort by the president to persuade Comey to shut down an investigation into Trump's former national-security adviser Michael Flynn. The memos promptly leaked to the press. Democrats on the committee have accused the majority of attempting to shield the president from Mueller's probe. The Department of Justice initially resisted turning over the memos, saying they were relevant to an ongoing criminal investigation.

The release of the Comey memos is unlikely to hurt that investigation however, because so much of their content was publicly known from Comey's public testimony last year, his recently released book, and his public appearances. Rather than undercut Comey, they bolster his credibility, because contemporaneous accounts are considered more accurate than recollections.