The problem is not simply that congressional leaders won’t stop President Trump from firing Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and maybe Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and plunging America into a constitutional crisis. The problem is that those congressional leaders—while allowing Trump to do all this—are also allowing him to take the United States to war. On Tuesday, as CNN was reporting that Trump might fire Rosenstein, The New York Times reported that, in response to the Syrian government’s apparent chemical weapons attack over the weekend, “Administration officials said they expected any new [American] strike to be more expansive than last year’s.” That’s both predictable, and frightening. The more expansive the attack, the more likely it is to hit not only the Syrian government, but also its Russian and Iranian allies. John Bolton, Trump’s new national security advisor, has long argued that for the US to intervene effectively against Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, “U.S. intervention could not be confined to Syria and would inevitably entail confronting Iran and possibly Russia.” And Trump himself on Monday pointedly suggested that Moscow and Tehran might share responsibility with Damascus for the chemical weapons attack. On Tuesday, Russia’s UN ambassador responded by threatening “grave repercussions” if the US again strikes the Syrian government. Russia’s ambassador to Lebanon warned that, “If there is an American strike, then we ... will shoot down rockets and target the positions from where they were launched.”

On Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted in response: “Russia vows to shoot down any and all missiles fired at Syria. Get ready Russia, because they will be coming, nice and new and ‘smart!’ You shouldn’t be partners with a Gas Killing Animal who kills his people and enjoys it!” Constitutionally, Trump has no authority to launch another war. The Constitution gives that power to Congress. When President Obama launched attacks against the Islamic State, his administration cited a law Congress passed on September 18, 2001, which authorized force against “those nations, organizations, or persons” involved in 9/11. That was dubious enough, given that the Islamic State didn’t exist in 2001. But claiming that authorization justifies striking Syria for using chemical weapons is absurd. So absurd, in fact, that when the Trump administration attacked Syria last year, it didn’t even pretend that Congress had given it the go-ahead. Instead, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said “The President authorized that strike pursuant to his power under Article II of the Constitution as Commander in Chief and Chief Executive to use this sort of military force overseas to defend important U.S. national interests.” Even previous presidents, noted Harvard Law Professor Jack Goldsmith, who ran the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel under George W. Bush, had not asserted such sweeping authority. The Trump administration’s claims, he argued, “provide no practical limitation on presidential power.”