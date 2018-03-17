Perhaps the most remarkable thing about the latest torrent of “White House in chaos” headlines is the degree to which President Trump seems to be enjoying it all. He isn’t lashing out in anger over the breathless Beltway speculation about which aide or cabinet secretary he will fire next. He isn’t acting swiftly to tamp down coverage of the ongoing shakeup, or to change the news cycle, or to return the administration to a state of relative calm and stability. Instead, it appears, he’s leaning into the maelstrom—relishing it, joking about it, maybe even courting it. "So many people have been leaving the White House,” Trump said at the Gridiron Dinner earlier this month. “It's actually been really exciting and invigorating 'cause you want new thought. So, I like turnover. I like chaos. It really is good.” Then, he joked, “Now the question everyone keeps asking is, 'Who is going to be the next to leave? Steve Miller or Melania?'

This week, as cable-news talking heads obsessed over the tumult in Trumpworld, the president took in the coverage “with amusement,” according to the Associated Press. Discussing the staff shakeup in the Oval Office with his vice president and chief of staff, Trump reportedly laughed and quipped, “Who’s next?” And on Thursday, Trump did little to cool the fevered D.C. chatter about more impending departures, telling reporters, “There will always be change.” Personnel drama has been a steady feature of the Trump White House throughout his presidency. But in the days since he announced the firing of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the press has exploded with stories about other administration officials that may be on the verge of defenestration—from Chief of Staff John Kelly to National-Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to Secretaries Ben Carson, Jeff Sessions, and David Shulkin. It’s impossible to know who really is on the way out. Many of the stories contradict each other, and virtually all of them are sourced to anonymous insiders. But as Kelly reportedly admitted during an off-the-record gathering of journalists Friday, Trump himself is likely stoking the speculation. From Axios: John Kelly acknowledged in an off-the-record session with reporters today that his boss, Donald Trump, is likely speculating about staff moves to people outside the White House and that reporters are then talking to those people. And that’s how a good deal of news is likely being made about all the possible replacements. Indeed, what makes the current upheaval in the White House unique is that—unlike the turmoil wrought by an independent counsel’s investigation, or an unwieldy legislative process, or an international crisis—the current situation is almost entirely within the president’s control. If he wanted these stories to stop, he could simply stop firing people (or musing about firing them).