On Tuesday, President Donald Trump announced via Twitter that he would replace his secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, with CIA Director Mike Pompeo. Shortly thereafter, Under Secretary for Public Diplomacy and Public Affairs Steve Goldstein issued a statement in which he said Tillerson was “unaware of the reason” for his firing. (He also told reporters that Tillerson had learned of the firing from Trump’s tweet.)

Two officials told the Associated Press that the White House has fired Goldstein for issuing the statement. Below, read it in full:

The Secretary had every intention of staying because of the critical progress made in national security. He will miss his colleagues at the the [sic] Department of State and the foreign ministers he has worked with throughout the world. The Secretary did not speak to the President and is unaware of the reason, but he is grateful for the opportunity to serve, and still believes strongly that public service is a noble calling. We wish Secretary Designate Pompeo well.

Later in the morning, Trump told reporters that “Rex and I have been talking about this for a long time,” but that he ultimately made the decision “by myself.”