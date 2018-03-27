‘A Cabinet of Conspicuous Corruption’: Extravagant spending by public officials has become a trademark of the Trump administration. But President Trump hasn’t exactly been a good role model . (David A. Graham)

The Last Straw: For years, Russian President Vladimir Putin has tested the limits of the West’s patience. The latest attack on a former Russian agent exceeds those limits—and may have delivered Putin a triple blow . (Mark Galeotti)

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has reportedly decided to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on April 10.

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced that he will lead a multi-state lawsuit against the Commerce Department over its decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census. California Attorney General Xavier Becerra sued the Trump administration on Monday.

Former Michigan State University Dean William Strampel, who supervised ex-USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, was charged with four counts , including fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The Washington Post reports that President Trump is privately pushing for the U.S. military to fund the construction of his proposed border wall.

Louisiana authorities said no charges will be filed against two Baton Rouge officers in the death of Alton Sterling, an unarmed black man who was fatally shot in 2016.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Throwback Strategy: After recent losses in Alabama and Pennsylvania, the National Republican Senatorial Committee has unveiled a new ad campaign targeting someone familiar: Hillary Clinton. (Josh Voorhees, Slate)

‘A Murder in Washington’: BuzzFeed reports that the FBI is in possession of a secret report concluding that Vladimir Putin’s former adviser Mikhail Lesin was beaten to death in a Dupont Circle hotel—contrary to the U.S. government’s official findings.

‘My City Is Scared of Police’: The family of Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old unarmed black man who was fatally shot by police earlier this month, is tired of having to defend Clark’s character. “Why aren’t we talking about the police’s mistakes?” asked Clark’s brother. (Sam Levin, The Guardian)

Mini Demagogues?: The Parkland teenagers leading the push for gun control are smearing everyone who disagrees with them, argues Rich Lowry, and in doing so, they are worsening America’s public discourse. (National Review)

A Former Justice States His Case: John Paul Stevens, a retired Supreme Court justice, explains why he believes gun-control advocates should push for a total repeal of the Second Amendment. (The New York Times)

Visualized

Riches to Rags?: See income mobility charts for white, black, Asian, and Hispanic Americans from all income backgrounds. Or, make your own. (The New York Times)

Testing, Testing

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)