How Do Mormons Make Time for Their Families?: They set aside one day a week for praying and playing, known as “ family home evening .” (David C. Dollahite and Loren Marks)

A March in France: The murder of an 85-year-old Holocaust survivor, Mireille Knoll, has forced France to again reckon with anti-Semitism—and embrace an unfamiliar religious and ethnic solidarity . (Rachel Donadio)

Who Is Person A?: The latest court filing from the special counsel alludes to an operative associated with Russia’s intelligence services, Paul Manafort, and Rick Gates. (Natasha Bertrand)

Truth and Lies: Amid cries of “fake news” and accusations of “bad faith,” Americans are looking to lie detectors to reveal the truth. But the machines are unable to provide it . (Megan Garber)

Russia said it will expel 60 U.S. diplomats, matching the number of Russian diplomats the Trump administration ordered to leave the country this week in response to the poisoning of a former intelligence agent in England.

Hours after President Trump announced that White House physician Ronny Jackson would replace David Shulkin as secretary of veterans affairs, Shulkin published an op-ed in The New York Times in which he blamed his ouster on “the ambitions of people who want to put VA health care in the hands of the private sector.”

During a speech meant to promote his infrastructure plan, President Trump touted his proposed border wall and discussed topics ranging from North Korea to ABC’s Roseanne .

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

Can Sessions Keep His Job?: In just a little over a year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has already dramatically shifted the orientation of the Justice Department, writes Molly Ball. But the job of a lifetime has become an exercise in humiliation. (Time)

Comeback Kid: Nine months after being shot at a congressional baseball practice, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise is making a comeback. Will he run to replace Paul Ryan as speaker? (Rachael Bade, Politico)

Who Actually Attended the March for Our Lives?: The average age of adults in the crowd was just under 49 years old. (Dana R. Fisher, The Washington Post)

Analyzing Shooters: A new Secret Service report shows that 64 percent of assailants in mass shootings had symptoms of mental illness. (Kevin Johnson, USA Today)

Visualized

A Midterms Breakdown: Democrats need to reclaim 24 Republican seats to retake the House. These are the districts they’re likely to target. (Jasmine C. Lee, The New York Times)

Testing, Testing

Hi readers, Elaine here. Starting next week, we’ll be testing an additional way for you to receive the Politics & Policy Daily newsletter using Amazon’s Alexa. Over the course of four days, we’ll air a short news briefing that can be accessed through your Amazon account. We’ll highlight the day’s news and The Atlantic pieces making sense of it all.

If you’re interested in participating in the test, please fill out this survey. We look forward to hearing your thoughts!

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)