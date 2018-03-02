This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Snapshot What We’re Reading Impeccable Timing?: Trump ally Carl Icahn reportedly sold $31.3 million in stock in a company dependent on steel, just days before Trump announced his plans to impose tariffs on steel imports. (Judd Legum, ThinkProgress) Why Do Billionaires Love Populism?: Amy Chua explains the alliance between “self-dealing plutocrats” and working-class voters. (Politico) ‘Jared Has Faded’: After 28 turbulent days, Trump’s son-in-law’s standing in the administration has fallen. (Philip Rucker, Ashley Parker, and Josh Dawsey, The Washington Post) Deep Breaths: President Trump’s decision to start a trade war was reportedly born out of anger over other issues and caught White House staff by surprise. (Stephanie Ruhle and Peter Alexander, NBC News) Good Luck: Democratic Representative Beto O’Rourke will likely challenge Senator Ted Cruz for his seat this fall, writes Heather Wilhelm, resurrecting Democrats’ foolish desire to turn Texas blue. (National Review) Visualized Study Up: The Department of Health and Human Services might soon start investing in gun-violence research. Here are the questions gun experts want answered. (Quoctrung Bui and Margot Sanger-Katz, The New York Times)