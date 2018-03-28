‘Chicago’s Awful Divide’: Alana Semuels breaks down the two main reasons why segments of Chicago’s population are unable to get ahead.

What’s at Stake With Changing the Census?: The Census is the key to democracy, writes Vann R. Newkirk II. The Trump administration’s decision to add a question on citizenship weaponizes it .

‘This Isn’t Coachella, This Is Real Life’: Today’s young protesters aren’t extremist misfits, writes Ann Hulbert. They are the ultimate model children.

What Should Congress Ask Mark Zuckerberg?: Alexis C. Madrigal reached out to observers of Facebook to see what they'd want to ask the company’s CEO. Here's a list of questions.

An attorney for Stormy Daniels, the adult-film star who alleges she had an affair with Trump, filed a motion to question the president under oath.

A federal judge said that a lawsuit accusing President Trump of receiving illegal gifts from foreign governments may go forward.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments in a Maryland gerrymandering case that could have ramifications for how congressional districts are redrawn.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders referred to the 2016 shooting death of Alton Sterling as a “terrible incident,” but said it was a “local matter.” The two Baton Rouge officers charged in Sterling’s death were acquitted on Tuesday.

A lawyer for President Trump reportedly floated the idea of pardoning former advisers Michael Flynn and Paul Manafort with their lawyers last year. During a White House briefing, Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders refuted the report , saying presidential pardons for the two have “never come up.”

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

When Women Rule: In Norway, a country where women have most of the political power, leaders are facing a new gender issue: male anger and aimlessness. (Sveinung Sleire, Bloomberg)

What If Democrats Want to Repeal the Second Amendment?: Noah Rothman argues that if the idea gains traction, Republicans will be snatching victory from the jaws of defeat come November. (Commentary)

Experts Agree: One of President Trump’s defining characteristics is his disdain for experts. And that disdain could have dire consequences for the United States. (Ben Terris, The Washington Post)

The Limits of Compassion: A senior at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, who once tutored shooter Nikolas Cruz, writes that it is not students’ responsibility to “cure the ills of our genuinely troubled classmates.” (Isabelle Robinson, the New York Times)

Penalizing Immigrants: Immigrants receiving almost any form of welfare could be denied U.S. residency under a new proposal, according to documents obtained by The Washington Post. (Nick Miroff)

Visualized

Not Quite 50/50: A new Atlantic analysis finds that President Trump has named twice as many men as women to appointed positions. Take a look at how that share compares to past administrations. (Annie Lowrey and Steven Johnson)

Testing, Testing

Hi readers, Elaine here. Starting next week, we’ll be testing an additional way for you to receive the Politics & Policy Daily newsletter using Amazon’s Alexa. Over the course of four days, we’ll air a short news briefing that can be accessed through your Amazon account. We’ll highlight the day’s news and The Atlantic pieces making sense of it all.

If you’re interested in participating in the test, please fill out this survey. We look forward to hearing your thoughts!

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)