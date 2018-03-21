Mark Zuckerberg Is Wrong: The Cambridge Analytica scandal proves that the time has arrived for the U.S. to create a Data Protection Authority . (Franklin Foer)

What Is the Cambridge Analytica Debacle?: Robinson Meyer explains the scandal in three quick paragraphs .

Illinois’s Marquee Race: Democrats nationwide have spent the year attacking a billionaire president and railing against his conflicts of interest. But on Tuesday, Democrats in Illinois nominated a billionaire of their own to run against Republican Governor Bruce Rauner. (Russell Berman)

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates to the highest level in a decade. The central bank is expected to hike rates three more times this year, as the U.S. economy continues to strengthen.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg apologized for what he called a “breach of trust” after it was reported that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to the Trump campaign, accessed information from 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

A year before being fired, Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe reportedly oversaw an investigation into whether Attorney General Jeff Sessions lacked candor when questioned about his contacts with Russian operatives.

The man suspected in a series of recent bombings in Austin, Texas, died after blowing himself up Wednesday morning. Authorities identified him as 23-year-old Mark Anthony Conditt of Pflugerville, Texas.

Congress is expected to unveil a $1.3 trillion spending bill to keep the government funded until September. Lawmakers have until Friday at midnight to pass the bill before the government shuts down, but President Trump is already threatening to veto it .

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

ICYMI: These are the top five takeaways from Tuesday’s primary in Illinois. (Natasha Korecki, Politico)

Four Reasons to Worry: Things might be looking up for congressional Democrats, but Eric Levitz writes that President Trump has never been more dangerous. (New York)

What No One Is Asking: Why is Christopher Steele, the man behind the dossier on Donald Trump, not under indictment? Why did Samantha Power request surveillance of American citizens? Victor Davis Hanson lists 12 questions Americans ought to be asking. (American Greatness)

The Solution in Action: The shooting at Great Mills High School in Maryland was stopped after the assailant was confronted by a school-resource officer, proving that “a good guy with a gun” is a valid solution to violence in America’s schools. (Katie Pavlich, The Hill)

Why Won’t Congress Protect Robert Mueller?: Vox asked five Republican senators whether Congress should pass legislation to check President Trump’s power to fire the special counsel. Here’s what they said. (Tara Golshan)

Visualized

Getting Sick Costs More Than You’d Think: New research shows that for many Americans, visiting the hospital can lead to a permanent reduction in income. (Margot Sanger-Katz, The New York Times)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)