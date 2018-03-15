Get Ready, Nancy: Democrat Conor Lamb won in a red district on Tuesday after repeatedly denouncing House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi. Will other Democratic candidates do the same ? (Russell Berman)

Who Can Stay and Who Must Go? Graeme Wood goes inside the high-stakes operation to vet refugees trying to enter Germany.

What if Pompeo Talked About Jews Like He Talks About Muslims?: Peter Beinart writes that the would-be secretary of state has a record of making dangerously misleading statements about Muslims.

Lamb, He’s Just ‘Like Trump’: During a private fundraising event on Wednesday night, President Trump praised the Democrat who won in Pennsylvania’s special election, telling a crowd of donors that Lamb had run “a pretty smart race, actually.” (Elaina Plott)

Authorities said several people were killed after a pedestrian bridge collapsed at Florida International University in Miami.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spent nearly $1 million on military flights between the spring and fall of 2017, according to documents obtained by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

The White House is reportedly finalizing a plan to address the opioid crisis that calls for tough law enforcement measures, including the death penalty for some drug dealers.

The Trump administration imposed sanctions on Russian organizations and individuals for meddling in the 2016 presidential election and other “malicious cyber attacks.”

Special Counsel Robert Mueller reportedly subpoenaed the Trump Organization for documents, some of which are related to Russia.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

What Does Record Unemployment Look Like? In Iowa, Georgia, and Maine, businesses are boosting worker pay and benefits, while trying to tamp down inflation. (Jeanna Smialek and Margaret Newkirk, Bloomberg)

The Purge Cometh: White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, National-Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and VA Secretary David Shulkin are reportedly on thin ice with President Trump. (Michael D. Shear and Maggie Haberman, The New York Times)

She’s Running: The 2016 presidential election inspired countless women to run for office. Christina Hagan, a 29-year-old Republican, was inspired by Donald Trump. (Jessica Contrera, The Washington Post)

More Like a Tsunami: The high turnout among Democrats in recent special elections in Pennsylvania and Alabama suggest that a challenging year for Republicans might actually be a catastrophic one. (Nate Silver, FiveThirtyEight)

Calm Down, Democrats: The party performed surprisingly well in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, but there are three key reasons why Democrats shouldn’t be celebrating yet. (Edward Morrisey, The Week)

Visualized

Just Around the Riverbend: Take a tour of the infrastructure that contains the mighty Mississippi River—and the challenges the state is facing in keeping it under control. (Todd C. Frankel, The Washington Post)

A Penny for Your Thoughts

* In Wednesday’s newsletter, I wrote that “hundreds” of students participated in the national walkout protesting gun violence. In fact, thousands took part in the walkout. Thanks to those of you who wrote in to point out the error.