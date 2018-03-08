Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Does Welfare Make People Lazy?: Nope. In fact, cash assistance is a critical investment in the future careers of low-income kids. (Derek Thompson)

We Can’t Handle the Truth: A new MIT study shows that, by every metric, falsehoods and fake news consistently reach more people than real news on Twitter. (Robinson Meyer)

Colorless and Deadly: On Sunday, an ex-Russian spy and his daughter were poisoned in Britain by a nerve agent. Here’s how the gas works . (Sarah Zhang)

One Right to Rule Them All?: Garrett Epps breaks down the text of the Second Amendment and concludes that it doesn’t guarantee “an unlimited individual right to bear any kind and number of weapons by anyone.”

Against the wishes of many of his advisers and fellow Republicans, President Trump signed an order imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. Canada and Mexico are exempted from the tariffs, and other countries will reportedly be invited to negotiate exclusions from the measures. Arizona Senator Jeff Flake criticized the move in a statement, and pledged to draft and introduce legislation to nullify the tariffs. Trump told reporters that South Korea will be making a “major statement” about North Korea at 7 p.m. ET. The Interior Department reportedly spent nearly $139,000 to upgrade doors in Secretary Ryan Zinke’s office.

Florida Passed a Gun-Control Bill: Here’s what’s in the legislation—and what’s missing. (Maggie Astor, The New York Times)

Is Kamala Harris the Future of the Democratic Party?: The California senator is a rising star on the left, but she’s keeping her future plans on the down-low. (Burgess Everett and Elana Schor, Politico)

‘The Birth of a Bromance’: Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia—and bond with President Vladimir Putin—can be traced back to the 2013 Miss Universe contest. (Michael Isikoff and David Corn, Yahoo!)

Doomed to Fail?: The Obama administration may have inadvertently given the Trump administration an opening to crack down on sanctuary cities. (David French, National Review)

Happy International Women’s Day!: Read the recently added obituaries of 15 important women whose life stories were overlooked. (Amisha Padnani and Jessica Bennett, The New York Times)

A number of local and state primaries will happen in the coming months. The Atlantic’s Russell Berman recently wrote about Marie Newman, the progressive activist challenging Democratic Representative Dan Lipinski in Illinois. Earlier this week, I reported on the upcoming special election in Pennsylvania’s 18th congressional district, where Republican Rick Saccone is running against Democrat Conor Lamb to fill Republican Tim Murphy’s seat. And on Tuesday, voters headed to the polls for the country’s first primary of the 2018 midterm cycle.

What races are you keeping an eye on this spring—and why?

