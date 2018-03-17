What Will H.R. McMaster Say?: If the former national-security adviser, a man with strong convictions and proven writing ability, writes a memoir , Eliot A. Cohen predicts it will “illuminate the battering to individual integrity the president has caused.”

What Trump Is Getting: The president is filling his administration with cable-news personalities. But John Bolton, who regularly appeared on Fox News, may not be the man Trump thinks he is . (David Frum)

A Great Budget for Science: Nearly every science agency stands to benefit from the $1.3 trillion spending measure Trump signed on Friday—despite his calls for cuts. (Marina Koren)

Who Is John Bolton?: President Trump’s new national-security adviser once advocated for war with North Korea. Here’s a short guide to Bolton’s career . (Krishnadev Calamur)

More than 500,000 protesters are expected to be in Washington, D.C. on Saturday for the March for Our Lives, an anti-gun-violence rally. The demonstration is one of 800 sister events planned around the world.

The Trump administration announced sanctions against an Iranian hacker network for its involvement in “one of the largest state-sponsored hacking campaigns” ever prosecuted by the United States.

Trump campaign officials reportedly encouraged young adviser George Papadopoulos to accept an interview with a Russian news agency before the 2016 election.

After threatening to veto a $1.3 trillion spending bill Friday morning, President Trump signed the measure , averting a government shutdown and funding the government through September.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

‘The John Bolton I Knew’: Trump’s new national-security adviser is a highly competent and masterful tactician, argues Matthew Waxman. That’s also what makes him dangerous. (Lawfare)

The Purge: Andrew Sullivan writes that the recent tumult in the Trump administration is a sign that the country is entering “the second phase of tyranny.” (New York)

‘We Got the 10’: After a woman accused former Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct, two of Moore’s supporters reportedly offered her attorney $10,000 to drop the case. (Shawn Boburg and Dalton Bennett, The Washington Post)

Elizabeth Warren’s Most Serious Battle: It’s been a tough year for the progressive Democrat, but it’s about to get tougher: The Democratic Party has shown a willingness to move to the center—away from her far-left positions. (Fred Barnes, The Weekly Standard)

‘He Tried to Pay Me’: In an interview with CNN, former Playboy model Karen McDougal described an alleged extramarital affair she had with Donald Trump before he was president. Trump has denied the relationship. (Eli Watkins)

Did It Work?: The #MeToo movement called for an overhaul. But while headlines about workplace sexual harassment have captured national attention, many women say they haven’t seen change. (Jodi Kantor, The New York Times)

Visualized

Where Are Tomorrow’s Protests?: The main March for Our Lives rally will take place in Washington, D.C. on Saturday. But hundreds of others have been planned across the country —and around the world. (Audrey Carlsen and Jugal K. Patel, The New York Times)

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey)