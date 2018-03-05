Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer with little public profile before 2016, has emerged as a prominent critic of Donald Trump. The 56-year-old law professor has tried to discredit the president through op-eds, countless television appearances, and a high-profile lawsuit. Now, he’s considering turning his anti-Trump crusade into an actual campaign. Related Story The 2018 Congressional Retirement Tracker “If I choose to enter this race, it will be to fix the problem of corruption in our government at the federal level,” Painter said during a news conference at the Minnesota state capitol on Wednesday afternoon, adding that he sees “a lot of room for someone like me” in the political middle. Painter, a longtime Republican who teaches at the University of Minnesota Law School, announced Wednesday that he’s launching an exploratory committee for the Senate seat currently held by Tina Smith, who was appointed to the Senate after Al Franken resigned amid allegations of sexual misconduct. “I’ve been concerned about ethics in government for a long time,” Painter told me in an interview Wednesday, ahead of the announcement. “And the problems we’ve had under President Trump are only indicative of the longer-term problem of the erosion of public office and government.” That erosion, Painter said, stems from the outsize role of money in politics, which was exacerbated by the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision in 2010.

Painter hasn’t followed the usual trajectory of a political candidate: He began his career as a New York-based attorney, entered the world of academia in 2002, and later joined the George W. Bush administration as chief White House ethics lawyer. Like many Americans who’ve found their political calling in the last year, Painter was essentially radicalized by the president: He transformed from a low-profile arbiter of obscure government-ethics issues into a sharp-tongued political activist with a fairly large microphone. Since the 2016 election season, Painter has been a go-to Republican critic for many media outlets in need of an anti-Trump voice. His criticism has focused mainly on Trump’s conflicts of interest stemming from his family business. For example, Painter co-authored a column with fellow ethics lawyer Norm Eisen back in September 2016 listing six reasons that a Trump presidency would be “ethically compromised.” The two men followed up with an article blasting Trump’s refusal to release his tax returns, and another in The Atlantic explaining why Trump’s ascension to the presidency would violate the Constitution’s foreign-emoluments clause. In recent weeks, Painter weighed in on the ethical implications of the Trump sons’ travels, and commented on reports that Trump’s personal lawyer paid off a porn star to keep quiet about an alleged affair. Painter and Eisen, who was chief ethics lawyer in the Obama administration, are now board chairs at the nonprofit government-watchdog group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, which filed multiple lawsuits against Trump in early 2017 for failing to place his assets in a blind trust. (One lawsuit was dismissed in December for lack of standing; CREW has said it plans to appeal). According to E&E News, as a leader of CREW, Painter is “at the center of more than 180 legal challenges” against Trump and his administration.