Andrew McCabe, a former acting and deputy FBI director who had drawn the ire of President Trump, was fired by Attorney General Jeff Sessions late Friday evening, a decision that raises important questions about the independence of both the Justice Department and the FBI. Trump and his associates are a focus of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s inquiry into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and McCabe’s firing could send the message to federal law-enforcement officials that they risk their jobs and reputations if they displease the president. In his first public comments on the matter, just after midnight, Trump effusively praised McCabe’s dismissal: Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI - A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018 McCabe was fired two days short of his planned retirement, which puts his benefits in danger. Late Friday, Sessions released a statement saying that the department’s Office of the Inspector General, which has investigated the FBI’s handling of the probe into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s emails, found “that Mr. McCabe had made an unauthorized disclosure to the news media and lacked candor—including under oath—on multiple occasions.” McCabe was one of the FBI officials overseeing the Clinton investigation, which ended without prosecution. He is also reportedly a witness in Mueller’s investigation, which is additionally examining whether the president sought to obstruct justice when he fired former FBI Director James Comey last May.

McCabe, meanwhile, described his dismissal as retaliatory in a statement released to the press: I am being singled out and treated this way because of the role I played, the actions I took, and the events I witnessed in the aftermath of the firing of James Comey. The release of this report was accelerated only after my testimony to the House Intelligence Committee revealed that I would corroborate former Director Comey’s accounts of his discussions with the President. The OIG’s focus on me and this report became a part of an unprecedented effort by the Administration, driven by the President himself, to remove me from my position, destroy my reputation, and possibly strip me of a pension that I worked 21 years to earn. The accelerated release of the report, and the punitive actions taken in response, make sense only when viewed through this lens. McCabe has repeatedly attracted the ire of the president and his supporters. McCabe’s wife, Jill, ran for state Senate as a Democrat in Virginia, which Trump later said compromised McCabe’s role in overseeing the FBI’s Clinton probe. That investigation ended with a public press conference in July in which then-FBI Director Comey declined to prosecute Clinton, even as he characterized her handling of classified information as reckless. On Twitter, Trump repeatedly singled out McCabe, writing in December 2017, for example, that “FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is racing the clock to retire with full benefits. 90 days to go?!!!” Privately, Trump reportedly asked McCabe to “ask his wife how it feels to be a loser,” in reference to her earlier campaign. He also reportedly asked McCabe who he voted for in the 2016 election. (According to a CNN report, McCabe voted in the 2016 Republican primary in Virginia, but not the general election.)