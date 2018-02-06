Some of the president’s advisers want him to answer questions in writing, like Ronald Reagan did during Iran-Contra—but don’t count on the special counsel agreeing to it.

Earlier this week, after weeks of rumblings about Donald Trump speaking to special counsel Robert Mueller, The New York Times reported that the president’s lawyers are urging him not to testify to Mueller. “His lawyers are concerned that the president, who has a history of making false statements and contradicting himself, could be charged with lying to investigators,” the Times reported. Related Story Trump Under Oath Is a Different Person That’s a remarkable stance for a couple reasons. One is that Trump himself has said he wants to testify. “I’m looking forward to it, actually,” he said last month. Another is that the president’s own lawyers apparently don’t trust his ability to be honest in an interview. (Even if not testifying to a grand jury or under oath, people being interviewed by the special-counsel probe are legally required to tell the truth.) But it should have been clear from the start that the White House stance was a negotiating tactic, not a final word. As former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal told the Times, “The upshot of the Nixon tapes case was that any president is going to have an extremely hard time resisting a request from a law enforcement officer.” After trying to withhold White House tapes from the Watergate special prosecutor, President Nixon was slapped down by the Supreme Court, and soon after resigned. Since then, presidents who face outside investigations have sought to cooperate, but to do so as much on their own terms as possible. It’s better to negotiate for a partial loaf than to go to the courts and receive not so much as a slice.

Politico reports Wednesday that some outside Trump advisers are suggesting he try to strike a deal with Mueller to offer testimony, but in a setting more advantageous to him than a grand jury or conference room: [Roger] Stone and at least two other people who regularly speak to Trump — Newsmax publisher Chris Ruddy and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — are instead advising that the president offer Mueller a compromise of responding to questions in writing only. That’s the same deal President Ronald Reagan struck during the Iran-Contra investigation in 1987, multiple Trump allies noted in interviews. Politico says the White House is also considering this strategy. (It’s fascinating that Stone, a likely subject of Mueller’s interest for his conversations with a Russian hacker known as “Guccifer 2.0,” is also advising the president on strategy.) Mueller may be likely to grant Trump leeway he wouldn’t grant to other witnesses. (Many of his tactics have been seen as unusually hardnosed, including a raid on an apartment belonging to former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort.) “You wish to be accommodating generally and sensitive, of course, to the presidency. There is no job like this,” John Q. Barrett, a law professor at St. John’s and former associate counsel on the Iran-Contra investigation, told me in January. “You don’t want to waste his time, you don’t want to distract him. Presuming to ask the president for anything is a big step, but the need for law enforcement does require it.”