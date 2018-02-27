Most commanders in chief run for the White House to get something done, but the incumbent has always been more interested in running for office than running the government.

For a brief moment Tuesday morning, hearts raced, temperatures rose, and chests tightened: Matt Drudge was teasing a “SHOCK ANNOUNCEMENT” from the White House. Given the tumultuous state of the news, domestic and foreign, could this be a fresh bombshell? In a word: Nah. Related Story Does Donald Trump Hate His New Job? Instead, Drudge Report revealed that President Trump intended to run for reelection in 2020, with Brad Parscale, his 2016 digital guru, as campaign manager. (The Associated Press confirmed the news.) To borrow a phrase from Trump’s attorney John Dowd, the news turned out to be a nothingburger. For one thing, it’s not generally news that a first-term president intends to run for reelection—in fact, it’s the overwhelming norm, and the fact that anyone might think otherwise is a testament to how embattled Trump is right now. As Alex Burns pointed out, the first report of Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, including the identity of the campaign manager, came almost exactly eight years ago, at the same point in Obama’s presidency. For another, Trump has been saying he’d run for reelection for more than a year now. He filed documents to do so the day he was inaugurated in 2017. More than a year ago, in February 2017, I reported on how Trump was holding his first reelection rally, paid for by his campaign.

To be sure, the Parscale news is intriguing, though given the rate at which Trump churned through top campaign officials in 2015-2016, it’d be risky to put too much stock in it. Parscale was plucked from obscurity in San Antonio to lead Trump’s digital efforts; the sophistication of his work remains under debate, and is partly connected with questions about Russian social-media interference with the election. Interestingly, Parscale is close to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who is somewhat on the outs at the White House over his inability to obtain security clearance. Parscale is also an interesting choice because his digital-campaign work is said to be a focus for Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Zooming out, the idea that Trump is announcing his plans to run seems almost paradoxical—how can he start running when he never really stopped? To begin with, the president has never stopped litigating the 2016 campaign. Just a few hours before the Drudge dud, Trump was tweeting about accusations of criminality against his general-election opponent, Hillary Clinton. When pressed about the Russia probe and other questions from his own aides, Trump has consistently sought to change the subject to Clinton. At times of unhappiness, and there are so many, he likes to invoke the election, since it was a time when press coverage was (comparatively) positive, and when he overcame doubters to notch an upset victory.