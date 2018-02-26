The Utah GOP’s central committee passed new bylaws on Saturday that Romney allies believe were designed to strip him of his membership.

In an early-morning meeting outside of Salt Lake City, a hardline faction of conservative activists and agitators voted Saturday to change the Utah Republican Party’s bylaws in a way that could result in newly minted Senate candidate Mitt Romney being expelled from the state GOP and ejected from the ballot. Reached Monday afternoon for an interview, Rob Anderson, the chairman of the Utah Republican Party who opposed the measure, said he was working to ensure that no candidates—Romney included—are removed from the ballot this election cycle as a result of the bylaws. A representative for Romney’s campaign declined to comment. Most Utah insiders I spoke with said the development is unlikely to derail Romney’s path to the Senate. Instead, they said, the episode is the latest sign of a deeply dysfunctional state party consumed by infighting over questions that will likely shape midterm primary races across the country this year: Who does the Republican Party belong to? How much ideological flexibility can be tolerated in its candidates? And must they be loyal to President Trump?

In Utah’s case, the dynamics at play are rooted in a fierce and ongoing power struggle over the state party’s idiosyncratic nominating process. For years, the Utah Republican Party’s nominees were selected not via regular primary elections, but at state conventions. Critics argued that this system gave disproportionate power to the hyper-engaged grassroots activists who voted for the delegates at the conventions, thus incentivizing Republican candidates to cater to a small, far-right element of the party, as opposed to rank-and-file GOP voters. (Tea Party stalwart Mike Lee famously upset veteran U.S. Senator Bob Bennett in 2010 at the convention.) Then, in 2014, the Utah state legislature passed a new law that enabled Republican candidates to bypass the convention system altogether and get on a primary ballot by collecting signatures from supporters. The Utah Republican Party responded by suing the state, racking up hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt, and plunging the organization deeper into disarray. The case is still winding its way through federal courts. In the midst of all this chaos, Romney announced in January that he would run for Senate in Utah. Given his national profile and network of high-powered allies in Washington, many in Utah believed Romney’s election would be a boon to their state. What’s more, his overwhelming popularity among Utahns suggested he would be a shoo-in for the seat.

Ever the pragmatist, though, Romney opted not to take sides in the intra-party skirmish over the primary process, and announced that he would seek a dual path to the nomination—both gathering signatures, and appearing at the convention. If, somehow, a pro-Trump hardliner or a Lee-type Tea Partier managed to vanquish him at the convention, the thinking went, Romney would still be able to emerge as the nominee. This has happened before: In last year’s special election to replace outgoing congressman Jason Chaffetz, Provo Mayor John Curtis lost at the convention but then went on to win the primary; a year earlier, something similar happened in the gubernatorial primary. But over the weekend, the hard-right activists who control the Utah Republican Party’s Central Committee voted to change the bylaws so that any candidate who pursues the signature-gathering path will “immediately” lose their membership in the party. (The Central Committee members also tried to impose a “purity test” that would have required primary candidates to pledge complete support for the state party’s platform, but Anderson reportedly blocked its consideration at the meeting.) In theory, the new bylaws mean that Romney could be booted from the state party and lose his chance to appear on the ballot in November as a Republican. But two Utah sources close to Romney, who requested anonymity to speak without the candidate’s approval, told me the campaign is more annoyed than worried about the new bylaws. They have reason to be confident, they said.