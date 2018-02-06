If only the Republican Party were as attentive to the violations of the rights of ordinary Americans as it is to the FBI's treatment of Donald Trump

One persistent critique of Republicans holds that they are hypervigilant about protecting the powerful, yet blind or unresponsive to injustices suffered by most Americans. At times, the critique is unfair; but it does describe the GOP’s posture toward Donald Trump versus most everyone else who deals with the FBI or U.S. intelligence. President Trump gets the benefit of hyper-vigilance. In the telling of politicians like Representative Devin Nunes and commentators like Sean Hannity (who marshal more outrage and obfuscation than evidence for their claims), the Trump campaign was subjected to improper government surveillance. They attribute the impropriety to FBI agents who allowed their political views to color their actions; to warrant applications that misled the FISA court; and FISA judges who failed to perceive and prevent those abuses. If all that were true I would not object to their complaints. As Julian Sanchez points out at the Washington Post, the dubiousness of Nunes’s statements on this matter don’t necessarily warrant the conclusion that the FBI was beyond reproach in its approach to getting a FISA warrant.

And as Mollie Hemingway said on Fox News, “This is fundamental to our idea of what it is to be American, the federal government cannot deprive you of life, liberty, property; it can't arrest you or spy on you without a really good reason. If the civil rights and civil liberties of Carter Page can be violated, it can be done to anyone. That is why it is very important that we can trust these courts, particularly if the target of the investigation doesn't get the chance to plead his own case, so we rely on the government to provide all the information that is key.” But if the FBI is staffed by people who target those with political beliefs different than their own, mislead federal judges when applying to spy on Americans, and who are not stymied by the checks and balances already in place, it follows that all sorts of bygone federal surveillance efforts ought to be investigated; that all sorts of Americans have had their rights violated; that all sorts of people ought to be fired from the FBI; and that stronger checks and balances, or other significant reforms, are required in order to prevent future abuses. Republicans are urging none of those steps. Nunes, who chairs the congressional committee that oversees American intelligence agencies, has not made any effort to better protect regular Americans—only the head of his political party. Either he doesn’t believe his own claims or he is shockingly negligent.