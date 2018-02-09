President Trump tweeted his concern that “lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation”—but he has spent his career making outrageous, unsubstantiated claims about others.

On Saturday morning, President Trump posted an apparent critique of the #MeToo movement on Twitter. “Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation,” he declared. “Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused––life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process?” Within hours, his tweet garnered almost 100,000 “likes” as his supporters echoed outrage at the notion of serious accusations that harm people who are innocent of them. The tweet came the day after Trump said that his staff secretary, Rob Porter, “says he's innocent and I think you have to remember that,” and wished him well—even as he resigned in the face of multiple allegations of domestic violence. And it was written by a man who has himself been accused by at least 19 women of sexual misconduct. Of course, outrage at false accusations is proper, whether or not they “destroy” someone’s life or literally “end” their career. Whether a given American is a supporter or a critic of #MeToo, most agree that carelessly or falsely accusing someone of serious misbehavior in public is wrongheaded and deeply irresponsible.

But how is it that so many people who purport to hold those common-sense convictions support one of the most frequent perpetrators of false and irresponsible accusations in America? Trump supporters who are outraged at such behavior are also complicit in empowering one of the worst offenders. When donning Make America Great Again hats, they affiliate themselves with someone who treats others as badly as Jackie treated that UVA fraternity. Donald Trump accused Ted Cruz’s father of helping to assassinate John F. Kennedy. He went on CNN and accused Ted Cruz himself of having an affair with a former staffer based on nothing more solid than a story in a supermarket tabloid. In 1989, when a group of minority teens were convicted of raping a female jogger in Central Park, Trump bought newspaper ads calling for them to be executed. Later, the teens were exonerated—Trump had unwittingly called for five innocents to be put to death. But instead of apologizing, he has continued to speak about the exonerated men as if they were guilty, doing so as recently as 2016. How would Trump’s supporters on the populist right regard someone who kept talking about the Duke lacrosse players falsely accused of rape as if they were guilty today? Even Mike Nifong apologized. Yet Trump supporters rally around the president as if he is superior. In famous and infamous cases, the hypocrisy is glaring––and Trump’s transgressions don’t stop there.