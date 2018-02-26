A Poem: Trayvon Martin was killed six years ago today. In this short poem , Lauren K. Alleyne imagines Martin Luther King Jr. speaking to Martin.

The ‘Good Soldier’ Defense: Don Christensen, a retired military prosecutor, explains why White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s defense of Rob Porter, a White House aide who was accused of domestic abuse by two ex-wives, shouldn’t be surprising .

Seeking an Honest Man: While the world fixates on whether or not the Trump team colluded with Russia in the 2016 election, the administration’s other scandals are hiding in plain sight . (David A. Graham)

When Politics and Business Mix: In an increasingly politicized public sphere, nonpartisan companies are forced to take a stand , which is why many corporations have rebuked the National Rifle Association in the wake of the Parkland, Florida, shooting. (Derek Thompson)

During a meeting with the nation’s governors on gun safety, President Trump discussed reopening mental-health institutions and said that he would have intervened in the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida, even if he was unarmed. First Lady Melania Trump said she was “heartened” by student activists following the shooting. In his first public statement, the former sheriff's deputy, criticized for not entering the high school to stop the shooting, defended his actions . The Supreme Court declined to hear the Trump administration’s appeal of a federal judge’s ruling ordering the government to allow DACA recipients to renew their protected status. The Trump organization said it donated profits from foreign government spending at its hotels to the U.S. Treasury, but declined to say how much.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

The Source of the NRA’s Strength: It’s no wonder the National Rifle Association wields so much power in Washington: “Its millions of members are motivated by ideology, not money, and they vote in droves,” writes Jay Cost. (National Review)

How Long Can Kelly Hang On?: Last year, Democrats and Republicans alike pinned their hopes on John Kelly, expecting that the retired four-star Marine general would bring order to the White House. But several months into the job, he's losing support. ( Matt Flegenheimer, The New York Times)

What’s the EPA Hiding?: The Environmental Protection Agency has kept details of Administrator Scott Pruitt’s travels, meetings, and policy decisions largely under wraps, prompting a cascade of open-records lawsuits from open government groups and environmentalists, among others. (Emily Holden, Politico)

About MS-13: The Trump administration paints the Salvadoran-American gang as its ultimate enemy, but its policies will likely only strengthen the gang’s grip on immigrant communities. (Dara Lind, Vox)

Visualized

On the Record: Here’s what Ivanka Trump thinks of her father’s idea to arm teachers in schools. (NBC)

Question of the Week

