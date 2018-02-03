Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand reportedly plans to step down from her role at the Justice Department.

Today in 5 Lines President Trump said the departure of staff secretary Rob Porter—who resigned following reports that he had abused two of his ex-wives—was “very sad,” adding that he hopes Porter “will have a wonderful career.” Associate Attorney General Rachel Brand reportedly plans to step down from her role at the Justice Department. Trump signed a sweeping spending bill, reopening the federal government hours after it was shut down. Democratic Representative Rick Nolan of Minnesota announced he will not seek reelection. The 2018 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony will air at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Today on The Atlantic Resistance in Crisis: Party leaders vowed last year to oppose President Trump and his policy proposals at every turn. Today, that resistance is waning. (Will Stancil)

What’s Next for Trump?: Now that the Republican Party’s readily attainable goals have been achieved, the president has the opportunity to push his populist agenda. (Reihan Salam)

The Church-Rebuilding Business: A provision in the budget bill would require FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to treat religious organizations like any other nonprofit. This is how it would work. (Emma Green) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.