The Irony in the Memo: The only long-lasting effect of the Nunes memo will be discrediting the future work of the committee that produced it. (Julian Sanchez)

Reverse Engineering: New Orleans wasn’t always below sea level. Here’s the story of how engineers accidentally sunk the city, and the threat that poses to its future. (Richard Campanella)

‘We Have to Set the Record Straight’: The House Intelligence Committee’s top Democrat Adam Schiff talks to Natasha Bertrand about Trump’s insults, Representative Devin Nunes’s next moves, and his own witness wishlist for the Russia investigation.

SpaceX successfully launched the Falcon Heavy, the world’s most powerful operational rocket. Senate leaders said they are close to an agreement on a long-term budget deal. White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said that President Trump will be briefed on a Democratic rebuttal to a Republican memo alleging surveillance abuses by the FBI. The Ohio state legislature approved a congressional redistricting plan with unprecedented bipartisan support. After a drop in the morning, the Dow Jones Industrial Average bounced back throughout the day.

A Disappearing Act: Ben Carson has taken a markedly quiet role at the agency he oversees—which isn’t necessarily the worst thing for Housing and Urban Development employees, writes Ben Terris. (The Washington Post)

Missing Meals: FEMA contracted Tiffany Brown, an Atlanta entrepreneur, to provide 30 million meals to Puerto Ricans in the wake of Hurricane Maria. She only delivered 50,000. What went wrong? (Patricia Mazzei and Agustin Armendariz, The New York Times)

Et Tu Press Office?: Before joining the administration, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah reportedly called Trump “a deplorable” in private messages. Olivia Nuzzi takes a look at the contempt for the president in the White House press office. (New York)

Not a ‘Nothingburger’: Victor Davis Hanson argues that the Nunes memo implicates the previous administration. Here’s how. (National Review)

A Marijuana Election?: Too risky to broach even a few years ago, marijuana legalization is becoming a rallying point for Democratic challengers in red states in 2018. (James Higdon, Politico)

Forget the Dow: The economy is doing just fine. (Neil Irwin, The New York Times)

