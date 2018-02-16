Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced that Special Counsel Robert Mueller had indicte d 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities for allegedly interfering in the 2016 presidential election. During a press conference, Rosenstein emphasized that “there is no allegation in this indictment that any American was a knowing participant” in the scheme, and that “there is no allegation in the indictment that the charge conduct altered the outcome of the 2016 election.” President Trump responded on Twitter , saying that “the results of the election were not impacted. The Trump campaign did nothing wrong - no collusion!” Attorney General Jeff Sessions ordered a review of FBI and Justice Department protocol after FBI Director Christopher Wray said the bureau failed to follow-up on a tip it received about Florida shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz in January. And former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney formally announced that he’s running for Senate in Utah.

On Monday, the Senate opened up debate on immigration. Among other things, lawmakers were trying to reach an agreement on so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children. On Thursday, negotiations ended with four immigration proposals failing to advance in the Senate. This week, we asked: What does a compromise on immigration look like to you?

A few of you said that President Trump’s plan—which includes a path to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants in exchange for bolstering border security, ending the diversity lottery program, and limiting family-based migration—was the best compromise.

Jane proposed “a path to citizenship with an end to the [visa] lottery.” She would also advise lawmakers to “agree to spend a big bundle of money on the wall knowing that future legislators can reverse that decision. Kick the family-based migration issue down the road pending constitutional questions.”

And Sharon wrote in to say that she would be willing to support enhanced border security in exchange for a path to citizenship for Dreamers, “but not a physical wall at an unrealistic cost.” She added: “We simply can’t afford that. Take the $30 million projected for [Trump’s proposed military] parade and put it toward border security. Compromise on reducing the diversity lottery program (reduce availability) and go ahead and reduce family-based migration but not eliminate it. Compromise on both sides.”

