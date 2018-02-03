Assuming the Russia scandal will follow the same arc as Watergate ignores the dismissals that have already happened, and the way the president is eroding Justice Department independence instead of firing people.

The much-anticipated but much-delayed release of the House intelligence committee memo produced by Representative Devin Nunes produced any number of Beckettian diversions over the last week, and for a good portion of the day on Thursday, attention focused on FBI Director Chris Wray and whether he might resign. In the wake of the FBI’s highly unusual public statement opposing the release of the memo (and placing it at odds with the White House), The Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky plucked from the archives an anecdote in which Wray was ready to resign over Bush-era surveillance overreaches, along with—wait for it—James Comey and Robert Mueller. CNN reported that White House aides were afraid Wray would resign if President Trump released the memo. Then NBC’s highly reliable Pete Williams poured cold water on it, saying Wray had no intention of stepping down. Related Story The Surprise in the Nunes Memo The Wray subplot attracts so much attention not just because the anxious politerati needed something to occupy themselves, and not just because of the gravity of Trump potentially pushing out a second FBI director, but because of the resonances of the 1973 Saturday Night Massacre, in which Richard Nixon’s attorney general and deputy attorney general both resigned rather than fire Watergate special prosecutor Archibald Cox. The resignations and firing (done by Solicitor General Robert Bork) marked the beginning of the end for Nixon. In the current scandal, so often compared to Watergate, there’s a tendency to seek direct parallels. This is enhanced by the clear threat to special counsel Robert Mueller from the president, complete with reports that Trump ordered White House Counsel Don McGahn to fire Mueller, and backed down only when McGahn threatened to resign.

The current, unnamed scandal won’t work in the same way, and the search for a Saturday Night Massacre is misguided for two reasons. First, people are already being fired. And second, even when they’re not, Trump is accomplishing many of the same things that would otherwise be accomplished with firings via other means. Even without one, big showdown over firings, Trump is already pushing staffers out at prodigious speed. (This has inspired some pundits to brand it a “slow-motion Saturday night massacre.”) First was FBI Director James Comey. This week, Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, was pushed into earlier retirement after massive pressure from the White House. (Axios reported that Trump had previously wanted McCabe fired, but that Wray refused; on Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. argued McCabe had been fired.) The president has expressed regret for appointing Attorney General Jeff Sessions because of Sessions’ recusal from the Russia investigation and said Sessions ought to resign, though Trump reportedly rejected a resignation letter. He has also variously threatened or tried to fire Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed and is overseeing Mueller because Sessions is recused. In the Oval Office Friday around noon, Trump wouldn’t say whether he had confidence in Rosenstein. “You figure that one out,” he said. In a tweet Friday morning, Trump said: The top Leadership and Investigators of the FBI and the Justice Department have politicized the sacred investigative process in favor of Democrats and against Republicans - something which would have been unthinkable just a short time ago. Rank & File are great people! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 2, 2018

Not only is the president openly feuding with parts of the executive branch, he elides the fact that the top leadership of the FBI and Justice Department are, with McCabe and Comey’s departures, entirely appointed by his own administration. If the goal is to purge officials who Trump thinks represent some sort of threat to him, that’s already under way. But Trump also doesn’t have to purge them to achieve what he wants. He just has to create an environment that stifles things he believes represent a threat to him. The president has been surprisingly open about his desire to release the memo in order to discredit the Russia investigation, even before he had read it. He has been warned time and again against actually removing Mueller, but if he can’t do that, trying to relegate it to politically suspect territory does the trick. He’s used other methods, too, like asking James Comey for loyalty, asking that Comey let Michael Flynn off for lying to the FBI, asking McCabe for whom he had voted, and asking Rosenstein whether he was “on my team.” Furthermore, he has proven surprisingly averse to actually firing people. Earlier this week, Noah Feldman wrote about the main conflicts between Trump and a Justice Department that doesn’t follow his whims. With Wednesday’s release of an FBI statement staunchly (and, it turns out, vainly) opposing the release of the Nunes memo, the gap is only larger. Feldman writes: The basis for his frustration is a serious mismatch between the U.S. Constitution as it’s written and the unwritten constitutional norms that Trump is blamed for breaking. The written Constitution puts the Justice Department and the FBI squarely under the president’s control. The unwritten, lower case “c” constitution says that the president may not politicize criminal investigations and prosecutions. Feldman notes how this written/unwritten tension can play out: “We sometimes think of the Saturday Night Massacre as though it were entirely about the firing of Cox. But it was also about [Elliot] Richardson and [William] Ruckelshaus. Their refusal to follow Nixon’s order and their immediate resignations embodied the unwritten constitutional norm against politicizing investigation[s].”