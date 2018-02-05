Indeed, in 2010 former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said that with military bases being concentrated in just a few states, and with the shuttering of many military facilities in the northeast and on the west coast, a “void of relationships and understanding of the armed forces [has been left] in their wake.” Consequently, Gates warned that “there is a risk over time of developing a cadre of military leaders that politically, culturally, and geographically have less and less in common with the people they have sworn to defend.” Accordingly, isn’t anything we can do to re-acquaint Americans with their military (and, perhaps even more importantly, vice versa), a worthy investment for American democracy? What about the cost? Americans love parades—and advertisers do too. Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade attracts 3.5 million attendees, and almost 50 million television viewers. The TV advertising revenue alone was worth more than $41 million in 2016. The Rose Bowl parade has a much smaller crowd, but nearly the same number of television viewers. CNBC says that participation in that parade “comes with a hefty price tag, but corporate sponsors say the chance to get their company's message out to millions is worth the expense.” Let’s get specific: even if the military parade was on the scale of the 1991 effort (estimated to cost around $20 million today), that’s a miniscule part of what the Department of Defense already spends on advertising. In 2016 the Government Accountability Office said that the Obama Administration was requesting almost $575 million for the Pentagon “to conduct advertising intended to increase awareness of military service and ultimately generate leads for potential recruits.” Obviously, the existing DoD advertising budget can easily cover the event.

And “increasing [the] awareness of military service” is important these days. Last October it was reported that Army recruiters found that of the 33.4 million Americans in their target age group, “only 1.7 million of those young people are of the high quality” the military wants, and “just 136,000” of them “would even be interested in joining the Army.” Maybe they need more “awareness” about military service. Young people often seek “deeper social connections” and have a “need to be part of something bigger than themselves.” The military can uniquely provide that. As one expert put it, there “is nothing in the civilian workforce that can approximate the bonding that occurs in the wardroom, ready room, or foxhole.” Those in uniform get through hardships, he says, because “they are all in it together.” The “mutual self-sacrifice, teamwork, and covering each other’s six” he explains, “contribute to individual bonding, unit cohesion, and, ultimately … camaraderie.” For lots of young people that could be exactly what they want. Unfortunately, military service never even occurs to many of America’s best and brightest. Since retiring from the military in 2010, I’ve run across quite a few people—young and old, but especially young—who have never personally seen, let alone spoken with, an active duty member of the armed forces (or even any veterans—who now comprise just 7.3% of the population).