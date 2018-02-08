The troops would be better served doing almost anything else to improve combat effectiveness.

Since President Trump wants a military parade, let’s talk about parades. I don’t like them. I have an aversion, as a point of fact, to any and all military drill and ceremony aside from that performed at military funerals. The other occasional ceremonies performed by specialist units such as the U.S. Army’s Old Guard or the Marines at the barracks at 8th and I are okay as well, I guess, but everything else is a waste of time and money. As a young lieutenant in the U.S. Army, I marvelled at the amount of time our units could spend rehearsing for changes of commands and other events. This was time we could have better spent training our bodies in the gym, rehearsing battle drills, or almost anything else that could have contributed to our combat effectiveness. The only enjoyable parade in which I have ever participated was the 2004 St. Patrick’s Day parade in Savannah, Georgia, a parade for which my unit didn’t rehearse and for which I marched in the front row of our company. I ended that parade covered in lipstick on both cheeks, with about 10 pounds of plastic beads hanging from my neck, and wearing a cologne of spilled Bud Light.

That, friends, was a good parade. All other parades are a waste of time, and it’s military malpractice on Trump’s part to order his troops to participate in something as silly and vain as a parade through Washington, D.C., when they would be better off road marching through Fort Bragg. When I think about the amount of time military organizations waste on pomp and circumstance, I remember the words of a character in Jean Lartéguy’s novel about French paratroopers in Vietnam and Algeria, The Centurions: I’d like to have two armies: one for display with lovely guns, tanks, little soldiers, staffs, distinguished and doddering Generals, and dear little regimental officers who would be deeply concerned over their General’s bowel movements or their Colonel’s piles, an army that would be shown for a modest fee on every fairground in the country. The other would be the real one, composed entirely of young enthusiasts in camouflage uniforms, who would not be put on display, but from whom impossible efforts would be demanded and to whom all sorts of tricks would be taught. That’s the army in which I should like to fight. Any active duty combat arms officer who doesn’t agree with all of that should find another line of work and should quite possibly be dishonorably discharged from service. That’s not to say I agree with every sentiment in Lartéguy’s novels, mind you, which involve sympathetic portrayals of torture and also, in the sequel to The Centurions, a coup against the elected government of France.