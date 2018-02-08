The Illinois Republican Party is condemning the man poised to be its nominee for Congress in the state’s third congressional district as a Nazi. So how did he end up on the ballot? The answer points to failures of democratic safeguards on every level, from a state party unable to recruit an alternative candidate in a highly partisan district, to voters signing ballot-access petitions without paying much attention. But even if the final bulwark holds when voters go to the polls in November, those failures have already delivered Arthur Jones the thing he may want most—attention for his extremist views. Latest from Politics The White House's Domestic-Violence Problem In an interview with The Atlantic, Jones said he identifies as a “white racialist,” and believes that white people are more intelligent than black people. Two of his primary political goals include ending America’s wars in the Middle East, which he says primarily serve the interests of Israel, and cracking down on so-called sanctuary cities. “I will work with the [Ku Klux] Klan, with socialists—I exclude communists of course—any patriotic organization that is in general agreement with my beliefs and principles,” he said. Jones, a health-insurance agent living in Lyons, Illinois, spent eight years as a member of the National Socialist White People’s Party—previously known as the American Nazi Party—and has been active with the America First Committee since the 1980s. Illinois’s third congressional district, which encompasses part of Cook County, has been represented by Democrat Dan Lipinski since 2005 (and by his father, Bill Lipinski, before that). Jones has run unsuccessfully in the primary for the district six times since 1998.

He makes no secret of his views. The Anti-Defamation League has flagged him as a “longtime neo-Nazi.” His campaign website features sections including “News” and “Contribute” and “Holocaust?” He told me that he was disappointed in President Trump for appointing so many Jewish people to his Cabinet. (Plus, he said, “there’s a whole layer of other Jews that you don’t see that actually make the policy.”) The state GOP has offered a full-throated condemnation of Jones’s candidacy. “The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones,” said Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider in a statement. “We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District.” The state’s Republican National Committee members, Demetra DeMonte and Richard Porter, declined to comment on Jones’s candidacy. This is the closest Jones has gotten to elected office. When he ran in 1998, the Cook County Republican Central Committee denounced his candidacy, saying it would be a “national embarrassment” if he was nominated. That year, the GOP nominated Robert Marshall for the seat—who once called drunk driving a “grossly overblown” problem and began a League of Men Voters to advocate for fathers in custody battles. (Marshall lost.) Most recently, Jones filed to run in the 2016 Republican primary, but the Illinois State Election Board threw out his petition in response to a GOP challenge, citing invalid signatures.

This year, the 70-year-old Jones went door to door gathering more than 800 petition signatures himself. He told me that when he introduced himself to voters, he stressed his foreign-policy views, rather than his thoughts on race. He was the only Republican to turn in the paperwork by the December filing deadline. So Jones’s name will be the only one on the Republican primary ballot on March 10, as the deadline for entering the race—even as a write-in candidate—has passed. Of course, even if Jones wins the nomination, it’s not likely that he’ll win the seat: While Illinois’s third district is relatively conservative on social issues, its voters have elected Democrats to Congress in 24 of the last 25 elections and chosen the Democratic candidate in the last four presidential elections. Even so, the fact remains that the GOP nominee for a U.S. House race will almost certainly be a former Nazi who told me he believes “all men aren’t created equal.” It’s the “national embarrassment” the GOP feared, and compounds the electoral challenges for a party whose leader just six months ago said there were “some very fine people” among a group of white nationalists in Charlottesville, Virginia—and who continues to face accusations of racism after he reportedly referred to African nations as “shithole countries.” So why, if Jones is so widely disliked, wasn’t the local Republican Party prepared to head him off with a candidate of its own? Republicans, said Christopher Mooney, the W. Russell Arrington Professor of State Politics at the University of Illinois at Chicago, should have been able to scrounge up at least one loyal party member to gather the necessary signatures and get on the ballot. “You’re always gonna get a body,” Mooney said. “Here we’ve got a Nazi body. Anytime you’ve got a Nazi running, somebody was asleep at the switch.”