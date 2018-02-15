It took two White House aides resigning after allegations of domestic violence for President Trump to bring up due process. On Saturday, Trump tweeted: Peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation. Some are true and some are false. Some are old and some are new. There is no recovery for someone falsely accused - life and career are gone. Is there no such thing any longer as Due Process? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 10, 2018 While the president’s remarks have caused a great deal of controversy in this #MeToo era, those accused of domestic violence and sexual assault are certainly entitled to due process. But they’re not the only ones. A commitment to due process can’t be selective; all Americans are entitled to have their rights defended. That’s the point the president seems to have missed. The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments provide that no person shall be deprived of “life, liberty or property, without due process of law.” This means that before the government locks up a human being, takes her property, or ends her life, it must offer, at a minimum, notice of the charges and a meaningful opportunity to be heard. But this principle is triggered only when the government itself acts to deprive an individual of those rights. As a legal matter, it does not apply to private businesses, much less in the court of public opinion.

“Due process,” as raised in the context of #MeToo, often speaks to a broader conception of fairness, not just a legal one. Individuals accused of domestic violence, sexual assault, or other forms of wrongdoing should be heard before employers fire or discipline them. A rush to judgment can entangle innocents and promote unjust results. But fairness also requires that those reporting violence and harassment be fully heard. Here’s where both Trump, and society have commonly failed. For far too long, those who suffered domestic violence and sexual assault—the vast majority of whom are women—have been disbelieved, ignored, and even punished. Historically, domestic violence was viewed as a private matter that took place in the home behind closed doors and outside the purview of public scrutiny, and in rape cases, judges instructed juries to treat the testimony of those assaulted with extra suspicion. Survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault who request police assistance, particularly women of color, low-income women, and LGBT people, frequently are dismissed because law enforcement officers do not take their complaints seriously. Even with the enactment of rape shield laws, rape victims too often face questions from police about their sexual history, which are used to discredit them. Indeed, some women who filed sexual violence complaints with police have been charged with false reporting, only to be vindicated later, when the perpetrators went on to commit more assaults.