In an all-too-familiar situation of late, the House and Senate once more find themselves grappling over a stopgap measure to fund the government—with just two days left to go before their self-imposed deadline.

On Tuesday evening, the House kicked off negotiations with a bill that would fund domestic programs through March 23, while boosting defense spending for the whole year. The plan came together after Republicans huddled behind closed doors Monday night and Tuesday morning to hash out concessions among members from the multiple ideological wings of the conference. The bill was an easy win among defense hawks in particular, who’ve argued that the recent series of short-term funding solutions has thrown the Pentagon into disarray.

House lawmakers are under no illusion that the Senate, which needs Democratic votes to pass most legislation, will sign off on their proposal. “Democrats have made clear for several years now that, yes, we want to increase military spending, but we want the same for domestic levels,” a senior Senate Democratic aide told me. (The staffers and lawmakers I talked to for this story spoke on the condition of anonymity so they could speak freely.) The House bill “seems more about managing internal House Republican dynamics than it does actually legislating,” the aide added.

Earlier on Tuesday, there appeared to be two possible outcomes: The Senate would either sign off on the $659.2 billion increase in defense spending and add in a parallel increase in domestic spending, or lawmakers would strip the measure of all extra defense spending and send yet another “simple” stopgap bill back to the House. How Republicans in the lower chamber would respond, however—especially to a simple spending measure—was anyone’s guess. “I would have to see the details, but would probably vote for it,” one top House conservative told me, referring to the simple CR. A few minutes later, though, another top conservative lawmaker told me via text: “I believe we would have to throw a penalty flag on such a proposal. ...There is no reason Democrats shouldn’t support our troops.”