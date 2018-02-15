House Speaker Paul Ryan found himself in an all-too-familiar position on Thursday, facing reporters after yet another mass shooting and having to explain why Congress had done nothing to respond to what many consider to be an epidemic of gun violence across the country. “This is one of those moments where we just need to step back and count our blessings,” Ryan said, speaking a day after a student expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida allegedly gunned down 17 of his former classmates and teachers. “We need to think less about taking sides and fighting each other politically and just pulling together.” This time, however, Ryan could point to a specific action House Republicans had taken since the last mass shooting that captured the nation’s grief, the November massacre of more than two dozen churchgoers in Sutherland Springs, Texas. That shooting had come a month after 58 Las Vegas concert-goers died in the largest mass shooting in U.S. history. In December, on a vote that largely fell along party lines, the House had passed legislation to tighten up the National Instant Background Check System, in response to the revelation that the gunman in Texas had a record of domestic violence that should have barred him from purchasing a gun. Related Story A New Republican Strategy to Dramatically Expand Gun Rights “That’s a piece of legislation we passed that’s sitting in the Senate,” Ryan said. What the speaker did not mention was why the bill hasn’t passed the Senate, or why only six Democrats voted for it in the House: In addition to the modest changes to background checks, the legislation secured for the National Rifle Association its top federal priority—a provision treating concealed-carry permits essentially as driver’s licenses that would override the stricter regulations of individual states.

Such is the reality of gun legislation in a city run by Republicans elected in no small part due to promises to defend the Second Amendment and thanks to voters mobilized by the NRA. For even the most incremental gun-control measure to advance, it must be accompanied by a much more dramatic expansion in the right to carry firearms. Congress has similarly failed to act on bump stocks, the mechanism for accelerating the firing speed of semi-automatic rifles used in the Las Vegas shooting; lawmakers in both parties initially called for banning them, but after Republicans tossed the issue into the hands of the Trump administration, nothing happened. Both Ryan and President Trump sought to move the post-shooting debate away from guns entirely and in the direction of mental health. “It is not enough to simply take actions that make us feel like we are making a difference. We must actually make that difference,” Trump said in remarks that omitted any direct mention of the gun debate. Ryan pointed to legislation enacted into law over a year ago that devoted more funding to mental health and made other changes sought by advocates to promote treatment of mental illness rather than punishment. But given the continued spate of mass shootings over the last year, the speaker acknowledged it had yet to make an apparent difference in reducing gun violence. “The question is, are those laws where they need to be. Is it being implemented properly? Are they being enforced correctly?” Ryan said.