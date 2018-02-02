President Trump authorized the release of the unredacted memorandum over strident objections from top law-enforcement officials, as Democrats blasted it as deliberately misleading.

The House Intelligence Committee released a controversial four-page memo on Friday outlining alleged surveillance abuses carried out by the Justice Department, marking the end of a weeks-long battle over the document between House Republicans, Democrats, and the Department of Justice. President Trump sent the memo back to the House to release on Friday after directing his lawyers and national-security staff to assess the document. Trump cleared its release over the objections of his deputy attorney general, Rod Rosenstein, and FBI Director Chris Wray. The White House reportedly rejected FBI and DOJ requests to redact some of the information in the memo, which alleges that the FBI used intelligence passed to them by the former British spy Christopher Steele to bolster the bureau’s application for a surveillance warrant targeting an early Trump campaign adviser. That adviser, Carter Page, has been on the FBI’s radar since at least 2013, when he first came under suspicion of being recruited to act as a Russian agent.

The memo accuses the FBI of omitting “the role of the DNC” and the Clinton campaign in paying Steele for his research on the Trump campaign, and states that Rosenstein, who was appointed by Trump last spring, approved an application to extend the warrant in March 2017. Former FBI Director James Comey signed the initial application for the warrant, as well as for two renewals, before he was fired in May of last year, and Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, who was pushed out of his role earlier this week, signed off on one renewal application, according to the memo. House Intelligence Democrats said in a statement on Friday following the memo’s release that the DOJ had emphasized to the committee’s chairman and memo author Devin Nunes that “the decision to employ an obscure and never before used House rule to release classified information without DOJ and FBI vetting was ‘extraordinarily reckless.’” Nunes has not actually seen the FISA application underlying the memo’s claims. That highly classified intelligence was only made available to Representative Adam Schiff, the intelligence committee’s ranking member, and House Oversight chairman Trey Gowdy. “It is telling that Chairman Nunes put out this memo without bothering to read the underlying materials, and that he ordered changes to the document without informing his own committee members,” the minority said in its statement. A source familiar with the FISA application process who requested anonymity to discuss the sensitive procedure told me that the bureau had to have had a “rock-solid” reason, perhaps in the form of new evidence, to request that the warrant be extended. The FBI first obtained the warrant targeting Page in October 2016 and renewed it three times.

The memo claims that the FBI “terminated” its relationship with Steele after learning that Steele made an “unauthorized disclosure” about his Trump campaign research to the press. Two sources familiar with Steele’s actions vigorously dispute the claim that the former British intelligence officer, who has worked with the FBI and State Department on numerous projects over the last several years, ever lied to the bureau about his media contacts. Glenn Simpson, the co-founder of the opposition research firm that hired Steele to conduct the research, told Congress in testimony last year that Steele had become disillusioned with the FBI’s handling of the Trump-Russia case after choosing to make public statements about Hillary Clinton’s email server—rather than about potential collusion between Trump and Moscow—in the waning days of the campaign. House Intelligence Democrats said in their statement that the Russia investigation “did not begin with, or arise from Christopher Steele or the dossier,” adding that “the investigation would persist on the basis of wholly independent evidence had Christopher Steele never entered the picture.” The Nunes memo itself appears to corroborate this, stating that information the FBI acquired about George Papadopoulos, a Trump campaign foreign policy adviser, in late July 2016 “triggered the opening of an FBI counterintelligence investigation” by former FBI agent Peter Strzok.