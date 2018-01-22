Taking a job with Donald Trump means agreeing to sometimes be attacked by Donald Trump. This week’s victims are Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. “These trade deals, they’re terrible,” Trump told Ross, according to Jonathan Swan at Axios. “Your understanding of trade is terrible. Your deals are no good. No good.” The president rejected a trade deal that Ross thought was closed. Ross also reportedly falls asleep repeatedly in meetings. Related Story Trump's Quietly Growing List of Victories Zinke’s problem is different. First the administration announced a major expansion of offshore oil drilling. Then Florida Governor Rick Scott protested, because drilling is unpopular among Floridians, and since Scott is a Republican Trump ally and likely 2018 U.S. Senate candidate protested, Zinke hastily announced Florida would no longer be covered by the change. That, of course, led governors in other states to demand the same treatment. More recently, the Interior Department has had to walk back the exception. Swan again: “Trump has made clear to Zinke that he’s angry about this move, according to two sources with direct knowledge. Zinke's decision is both legally and politically dangerous for the Trump administration. Zinke did not coordinate with anybody, and gave the White House no forewarning of his controversial action.”

In short, Ross is a Wall Street titan of an earlier age, he’s lost a step and often seems out of touch, and he can’t strike a deal. Zinke is impulsive, makes short-sighted decisions, offers unwise favors to friends, and fails to coordinate with staff before making announcements. Do these shortcomings sound familiar? Frustration with top appointees is not new for Trump—just ask Mike Flynn, Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, Jeff Sessions, John Kelly, Sean Spicer, Rex Tillerson, H.R. McMaster, or any number of others. What’s interesting here are the specific complaints. While Trump has criticized those other figures for various sins, from weakness to skullduggery to simple disagreements over approach, the things that Trump criticizes in Ross and Zinke are flaws that the president himself has demonstrated. Trump, like Ross, is a business star of an earlier period. Both men have struggled to conform to ethics rules. As Michael Wolff’s Fire and Fury made clear, many of Trump’s aides have made the same observation that outsiders have: Trump is incapable of or uninterested in mastering even fairly basic details of policymaking, and refuses to concentrate on his tasks, drifting off into digressions and his own obsessions like television. (Trump has not, however, drifted off in any meetings; his doctor notes that he barely sleeps at all.) Neither man seems able to make decent deals these days. Zinke, like Trump, is a relative political neophyte with an instinctive grasp for political theater (the man rode a horse through the streets of D.C. on his first day of work) and a weakness for private jets. Moreover, his impulsive decision to announce an exception for Florida from drilling is a classically Trumpian move: Made with a keen nose for political benefits and a total disregard for the procedures needed to pull it off. It’s reminiscent of the scene Howard Kurtz draws in a new book of Trump tweeting his decision to ban transgender people from the military, announcing it ahead of a planned meeting with no warning for staff. (The transgender ban, like Zinke’s exception, is now tied up in red tape.)