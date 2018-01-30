With no infrastructure plan, no border wall, and no immigration bill, Trump didn’t make much headway on most of the proposals he issued in his first address to Congress last year. So he’ll be outlining them again on Tuesday night.

President Trump on Tuesday night will call for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, “fair” trade policies, a wall along the Southern border, a shift to merit-based immigration, a dramatic increase in military spending, and action to combat the national drug epidemic. If that all sounds a bit familiar, it’s because it is: Trump issued each of those exact proposals in his first speech to a joint session of Congress last year, and in the nearly 11 months since, he’s made little progress toward accomplishing them. A State of the Union address is a president’s best opportunity to lay out his agenda to the public, to make an unfiltered case for his policies, and to exhort Congress to enact them into law. But the speech is only as good as the follow-through—issuing detailed proposals, implementing policy at the department and agency level, delivering a consistent public message, negotiating with lawmakers. And on that score, Trump’s record is mixed.

During Trump’s first address in the Capitol—which was not technically a State of the Union because he had only taken office five weeks earlier—he said he would be asking Congress “to approve legislation that produces a $1 trillion investment in infrastructure of the United States—financed through both public and private capital—creating millions of new jobs.” Nearly a year later, lawmakers are still awaiting such a plan. Trump issued only a cursory outline of an infrastructure framework alongside his budget proposal in the spring, and after months of delay, administration officials have said he’ll be making a more detailed announcement on Tuesday night. Related Story No, Trump Will Not 'Hit Reset' With His State of the Union On trade, the president has repeatedly warned that he would withdraw the U.S. from the North American Free Trade Agreement and threatened to impose border taxes and tariffs. But until last week, when Trump imposed a 30 percent tariff on solar panels, his administration had taken no major concrete actions to back up his words. Earlier in 2017, the White House had prevailed upon House Republican leaders to drop a proposal for a border adjustment tax as part of its much larger tax package approved in December. To Trump’s credit, he has kept up a steady drumbeat calling on Congress to plus up military spending, fund his border wall, and overhaul the nation’s legal immigration system. But the fact that he will be making the same pleas again a year later only underscores that he has little to show for it despite Republican majorities in both the House and the Senate. The president won an initial infusion of funds for the Pentagon last spring, but the bulk of his request has stagnated amid a broader budget fight in Congress. Lawmakers ignored his request for wall money last spring. And negotiators in both parties have blamed the failure thus far to enact immigration legislation on a lack of clear direction from Trump, who has vacillated on the kind of deal he would accept in exchange for protecting young immigrants from deportation. Only late last week did the White House release a detailed proposal that includes $25 billion for the wall, reductions in legal immigration, and a path to citizenship for 1.8 million undocumented immigrants known as Dreamers.