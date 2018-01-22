A country is in a precarious place when its foreign adversaries and its president are both trying to increase its political polarization along the same lines.

Last week, nearly 700,000 Twitter users were told that they unwittingly interacted with the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm that tried to influence the 2016 election. “Twitter said that it had identified 3,814 IRA-linked accounts, which posted some 176,000 tweets in the 10 weeks preceding the election, and another 50,258 automated accounts connected to the Russian government, which tweeted more than a million times,” The Washington Post reported. The news gave University of Washington Professor Kate Starbird and her academic colleagues an idea. They had recently authored a paper analyzing how Americans discussed police shootings on Twitter in 2016, focusing on the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter. Their lab even created a “shared audience graph” that mapped out individual accounts participating in that political conversation: One cluster was organized around #BlackLivesMatter and another around #BlueLivesMatter.

Were any of the folks in those conversations Russian trolls? In fact, “When Twitter released the 1st batch of accounts related to the RU-IRA troll factories, we cross-referenced those with our #BlackLivesMatter & #BlueLivesMatter data,” Starbird wrote on Twitter, and sure enough, “some of the most active & most influential accounts ON BOTH SIDES were RU-IRA trolls.” Different Russian troll accounts were posing as supporters of #BlackLivesMatter and #BlueLivesMatter, influencing the conversation in America from both sides of the debate. Presumably they did not add comity or inspire constructive dialogue. Starbird went on to share a new data visualization: Here’s a similar graph, made from a slightly different network property (RTs rather than shared audience) that shows retweets of RU-IRA trolls (in orange). U.S. political left on the left, political right on the right. pic.twitter.com/iJNU5wP5RW — Kate Starbird (@katestarbird) January 20, 2018 “In other words,” she wrote, “there are paid trolls sitting side by side somewhere in St. Petersburg hate-quoting each other’s troll account, helping to shape divisive attitudes in the U.S. among actual Americans who think of the other side as a caricature of itself.” The paper-length writeup of her findings expands that point: On both sides, we see troll accounts gaining traction in polarized, audience-driven discourse. This might suggest that, in the bounds of this conversation, RU-IRA troll accounts capitalized on the crowdsourced nature of the conversation by feeding content into both sides of an information network characterized by divergent and competing frames. We further note that the discourse and contention tied to the *LM hashtags exists almost exclusively within the bounds of American domestic politics, rather than on the international stage. The presence of RU-IRA trolls in this conversation implies a calculated entry into domestic issues with the intent to polarize and destabilize. It isn’t clear how successful these Russian troll accounts were in affecting the way Americans think about these issues—and most of our country isn’t even on Twitter.

Still, two striking conclusions can be drawn. As I argued last year, citing evidence of Russian interference in other domestic debates, Internet users should show more charity to competing political tribes and exhibiting less pessimism about U.S. politics. “Yes, there’s plenty of homegrown ugliness … Yet it’s certain that at least some of the off-putting behavior that the most digitally engaged Americans encounter is fakery.” When Russian trolls went searching for a promising issue that they could use to polarize Americans and destabilize the United States, they decided to add fuel to the debate surrounding #BlackLivesMattter. And a few months later, President Trump and Vice President Pence decided to add fuel to that same fire, picking needless, calculated, divisive public fights with the kneeling NFL players. That convergence is alarming. I am not implying that Trump and Pence coordinated with Russia. They surely picked a fight with Black Lives Matter totally independently of any foreign machinations. What I am saying is that the Trump/Pence coalition benefits from an angry, polarized, divided nation, without which their long-shot bid for power would’ve failed. And their ongoing pursuit of domestic political power continues to create incentives for them to pick at the same scabs and stoke the very same tensions as adversaries who seek to destabilize the U.S. by pitting its citizens against one another.