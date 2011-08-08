On a brisk evening at the New York Historical Society in Manhattan on Tuesday, a handful of green card holders were gathered to learn about the Louisiana Purchase of 1803. The group ranged in age and origin: a young man and a young woman in their twenties and a mother in her late forties were all from the Dominican Republic; an older couple was from the Netherlands; a middle aged woman was from Peru. All of the attendees were taking part in the Citizenship Project, a series of free classes offered by the Historical Society to help green card holders prepare for their US Citizenship and Immigration Services naturalization exam, using artifacts and documents from the collection of the museum. (The civics test requires applicants correctly answer 6 out of 10 questions about American government and history that are drawn from a list of 100. It is not multiple choice). Latest from Politics The GOP's Best Candidates Aren't the Loudest Ones The group was gathered around a glass display case as the teacher passed out laminated copies of the treaty authorizing the sale of 828,000 square miles of North American territory from France to the United States, effectively doubling the size of the latter. She first explained the sale itself, but because there would be a test, she also offered a mnemonic device to help her students remember what exactly the Louisiana Purchase was all about. Pointing to a faded red stain on the document, she asked the students what they thought it might be. “Blood!” one called out. “It could be blood,” she said, “but what else is red and comes from France?”

“Wine!” shouted another. “Yes!” she said. “Napoleon spilled red wine on the treaty as he was signing it!” One day, the students, when asked about the Louisiana Purchase, might remember this tidbit—someone had spilled wine on it. Who would be drinking red wine? A Frenchman, of course. And perhaps, sitting in their USCIS tests, nervous would-be American citizens might remember: the Louisiana Purchase gave French territory to the Americans. An old wine stain might be the difference between becoming an American and not. The class was being held the day after Senate Democrats ceded—however temporarily—the push to determine a legislative solution to the status of the roughly 700,000 so-called “Dreamers” living in the United States and facing the possibility of deportation, should nothing be done by March 6th of this year. Their legal limbo has become a flash point for the larger debate about immigration, and by dint of that, who fundamentally belongs in this country and who doesn’t. It is against this backdrop that President Trump famously questioned why America was in the practice of admitting so many immigrants from “shithole” countries and expressed his predilection for immigrants “from Norway.” To say that these have been trying times in the debate over American immigration is an understatement. I asked the students in class that evening, Why now? What made you decide that this was the moment to become a citizen of this place, so clearly fractured in its values and its politics? The older, European immigrants in class—some of whom had been here for several decades—seemed energized and resolute. “To vote!” bellowed one Austrian woman—and it was apparent that her enthusiasm was borne directly of the chaos. She had been here so long, she explained, that she very nearly felt American—and now she wanted to exercise her most fundamental right as one.