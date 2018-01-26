During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump said “America is open for business.”

Today in 5 Lines During his address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, President Trump said “America is open for business.” Trump dismissed a New York Times report that revealed he tried to fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller in June 2017 as “fake news.” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer rejected a White House plan that would provide citizenship for Dreamers in exchange for tighter restrictions on immigration. The Wall Street Journal reports that Steve Wynn, a Las Vegas casino mogul and finance chair of the Republican National Committee, engaged in decades of sexual misconduct with his employees. The U.S. economy grew at a 2.6 percent rate in the final quarter of 2017. Today on The Atlantic Trump’s Case Against Himself: The president’s pattern of behavior might be enough to prove that he attempted to obstruct justice in the Russia investigation. (Adam Serwer)

Just Say No: President Trump seems to have been dissuaded from firing Special Counsel Robert Mueller by his staff, which begs the question: How long can his aides restrain him? (David A. Graham)

Class Divide: Labor advocates have made real progress among educated workers, reports Alana Semuels, but campaigns for blue-collar workers have largely failed. Why?

Radio Atlantic: While many recent discussions of immigration have focused on unauthorized immigrants, some of the most contentious aspects of the current debate concern legal immigration: Who should the U.S. allow to be an American? On this week’s episode of Radio Atlantic, Priscilla Alvarez, an editor on our politics and policy team, joins hosts Matt and Alex to discuss the debate within Congress, and to review the lessons America's history offers. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.