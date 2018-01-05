People lined up for the midnight release of the new book on Donald Trump like they were anticipating the latest installation of Harry Potter.

Today in 5 Lines The FBI has reportedly renewed its investigation into the Clinton Foundation. NSA Director Mike Rogers announced that he will retire this spring. Two Republican senators reportedly urged the Justice Department to investigate Christopher Steele, the former intelligence officer who compiled the dossier on Trump and Russia. The president will host a retreat at Camp David for GOP congressional leaders and Cabinet members over the weekend to discuss 2018 legislative priorities. The U.S. economy added 148,000 jobs in December, and the unemployment rate remained at 4.1 percent. Today on The Atlantic ‘Bannon, Alone’: After making disparaging remarks about President Trump and his family, the former chief White House adviser has lost his allies. (Rosie Gray)

The End of Medical Marijuana?: On Thursday, Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a policy that allows for the legalization of marijuana in states. Here’s what that could mean for medical use. (Olga Khazan)

Farewell to a Prophet: McKay Coppins writes that Thomas Monson, the late Mormon church president, provided a “radically countercultural message” in a polarized country.

Radio Atlantic: What does 1968 have to tell us in this tumultuous moment? What forgotten history is worth revisiting? And in the past half-century, where has the nation made progress, and where has it struggled? In this week’s episode of Radio Atlantic, Conor Friedersdorf joins us to discuss these questions. If you listen to Radio Atlantic, please help us out by answering a quick survey here. Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

