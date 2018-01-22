Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.

Snow Day: Many federal employees were asked not to come to work on Monday as a result of the government shutdown. Here’s what some had planned for their day off . (Elaine Godfrey)

Dreamers in Limbo: Immigration activists are disappointed —and in some cases, outraged—by Democrats’ decision to back a stopgap spending bill without a DACA deal. (Priscilla Alvarez)

Who’s the Shutdown Victor?: A White House official told Elaina Plott that Congress’s agreement to reopen the government was a “win for the White House; loss for Schumer.”

‘This Is a Direct Attack on the Church’: The U.S. Catholic Church is pushing back against the Trump administration’s decision to end Temporary Protected Status for Salvadorans, many of whom are very active in their church communities. (Emma Green)

A three-day shutdown of the federal government came to an end after Senate Democrats accepted an offer from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to pass a continuing resolution funding the government and the Children’s Health Insurance Program, while postponing debate on immigration legislation. The Senate voted 81-18 to pass the bill, which later passed in the House. In a statement, President Trump said he’s “pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses.” During his speech to the Israeli parliament, Vice President Mike Pence stressed the administration’s commitment to relocate the American embassy. And the U.S. Army is reportedly preparing to increase the number of troops in Afghanistan by as many as 1,000.

Snapshot

What We’re Reading

A Trump-Kelly Divorce?: The president is reportedly considering replacing his chief of staff after the two recently clashed publicly over Trump’s border wall. (Gabriel Sherman, Vanity Fair)

The Personal Becomes Political: Abortion didn’t used to be such a partisan issue. Here’s how it became an important litmus test in American politics. (Stacie Taranto, The Washington Post)

Evolving On the Issues: Chief Justice John Roberts, a staunch conservative on the bench, appears to have moderated some of his positions. That could have a big impact on the Supreme Court. (Chris Geidner, BuzzFeed)

Are Democrats Acting Like Republicans?: Throughout the shutdown negotiations, Democrats embraced tactics used by the GOP during Obama’s presidency. (Ezra Klein, Vox)

A War on the Russia Investigation: For Glenn Greenwald, the man behind the Edward Snowden leaks, the only truth in the Russia-Trump story is what it reveals about a broken American society. (Simon van Zuylen-Wood, New York Magazine)

Visualized

81-18: Here’s how every senator voted on the bill to end the government shutdown. (Rachel Shorey and Sara Simon, The New York Times)

Everyone in the Investigations: Of the 270 people connected to the Russia probes, 180 are from Team Trump. (Darren Samuelsohn, Sarah Frostenson, and Jeremy C.F. Lin, Politico)

Question of the Week

January 20 marked the one-year anniversary of Trump’s presidency. What do you think was the most memorable moment of Trump’s first year in office? And why?

Share your response here, and we’ll feature a few in Friday’s Politics & Policy Daily.

Most Popular on The Atlantic

Many of you have written in to ask what happened to the “Most Popular” list. Normally, that section gets added automatically, but there’s a bug in the process, and we’re still working on getting it fixed. In the meantime, here are five of the most popular articles on our site today:

1. Why Can’t People Hear What Jordan Peterson Is Saying?

2. The Democrats Relent

3. The Invasion of German Board Games

4. The Disappearing Dealmaker

5. The Problem With Courting Amazon

-Written by Elaine Godfrey (@elainejgodfrey) and Lena Felton (@lenakfelton)