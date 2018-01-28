Some congressional tickets to Tuesday’s State of the Union address were printed with a typo.

This article is part of a feature we also send out via email as Politics & Policy Daily , a daily roundup of events and ideas in American politics written specially for newsletter subscribers. To sign up, please enter your email address in the field provided here.

Today in 5 Lines FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe stepped down from his post on Monday, but will remain on the payroll until he retires in mid-March. Republican Representative Rodney Frelinghuysen of New Jersey announced that he will not seek reelection in November. The White House released the list of invitees who will sit with First Lady Melania Trump during President Trump’s first State of the Union address on Tuesday. Senator Bernie Sanders will join the roster of Democrats offering a response to the speech in addition to Representative Joe Kennedy’s official rebuttal. Some congressional tickets to the event were printed with a typo—“State of the Uniom,” instead of “State of the Union”—and are being reprinted. Today on The Atlantic ‘American Hustler’: In our March cover story, Franklin Foer describes how, over the decades, former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort “cut a trail of foreign money and influence into Washington.”

Completely Cleared?: Last April, the House Ethics Committee closed its investigation into whether Representative Devin Nunes improperly divulged classified information, but the panel never got access to that information. (Natasha Bertrand)

Rising to the Challenge: Eliot A. Cohen argues that, despite being tested by the Trump presidency, ordinary Americans have shown a historic commitment to democracy.

A Fragile Moment: The #MeToo movement is fueled by women’s rage, but that same rage could be the force that destroys it. (Caitlin Flanagan) Follow stories throughout the day with our Politics & Policy portal.