Updated on January 19 at 7:05 p.m. ET Congress is on the verge of shutting down the federal government on the anniversary of President Trump’s inauguration. Hours before a midnight deadline, negotiations between the president and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer had failed to yield a breakthrough in an impasse over immigration. The Senate was sitting on a House-passed bill to keep the government open for nearly another month and give the two parties more time to work out a long-term budget agreement and a deal to protect nearly 700,000 young immigrants at risk for deportation beginning in early March. But Democrats and a handful of Republicans were prepared to block that bill and send the government into a shutdown. A key vote is expected around 10 p.m. Eastern, just two hours before the deadline. Early in the afternoon, Trump called Schumer to the White House for a 90-minute meeting to resolve the impasse. But it was inconclusive. “We had a long and detailed meeting,” Schumer told reporters upon returning to the Capitol. “We discussed all of the major outstanding issues, we made some progress, but we still have a good number of disagreements. The discussions will continue.”

Trump put a more positive spin on the talks in a tweet posted shortly after 5 p.m. ET. Still, he announced no agreement. Excellent preliminary meeting in Oval with @SenSchumer - working on solutions for Security and our great Military together with @SenateMajLdr McConnell and @SpeakerRyan. Making progress - four week extension would be best! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 19, 2018 Related Story How Trump Will Try to Minimize a Government Shutdown Democrats had been opposed to a four-week extension passed by the House, however, and by late in the afternoon, the only hope for a last-minute deal appeared to be one that would keep the government open for another few days—but not a full month—to force Democrats, Republicans, and the White House to come together on a broader agreement. Democrats weren’t willing to let the immigration issue languish any longer than that, and a handful of GOP holdouts in the Senate was demanding a bill that would fully fund the military for the remainder of the year rather than on a week-to-week or month-to-month basis. “I am not going to support continuing this fiasco for 30 more days,” GOP Senator Lindsey Graham tweeted on Friday morning. “It’s time Congress stop the cycle of dysfunction, grow up, and act consistent with the values of a great nation.” Mick Mulvaney, Trump’s budget director, told reporters outside the White House early Friday evening that while it appeared the government might shut down briefly, there was “a good chance” for an agreement before most federal offices reopened on Monday morning.